In Japan, Nuclear Reactor Has Not Been Tested
Date
8/28/2024 3:15:37 PM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
By Alimat Aliyeva
In Japan, a nuclear reactor in Fukui Prefecture failed a safety
check before restarting, Azernews reports.
The agency notes that this is the first such case since the
establishment of the regulatory body after the Fukushima accident
in 2011.
It is reported that the second reactor in the city of Tsuruga
did not meet safety requirements. The supervisory authority is
awaiting a comment on its report in order to make a decision on the
resumption of reactor operation.
