Crescent City's Sep 13-14 Auction Will Feature Items From The Bagatelle Plantation In Louisiana

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Orleans, LA, USA, August 28, 2024 -- An oil on board painting by the renowned folk artist Clementine Hunter (1887-1988), a presidential campaign flag from Henry Clay's 1844 unsuccessful bid for the White House, and a mid-19th century late classical mahogany armoire probably made by J. & J.W. Meeks in New York City are just a few of the expected highlights in Crescent City Auction Gallery's Important Estates Auction scheduled for Friday and Saturday, September 13th and 14th.



The auction – 928 lots in all – will be held and live in the Cresent City located at 1330 St. Charles Avenue in New Orleans. Start times both days will be 10 am Central time. Featured will be property from the Bagatelle Plantation in Sunshine, Louisiana, as well as fine items pulled from numerous local and regional estates.



Bagatelle Plantation reflected the highs and lows of the plantation economy of Louisiana. It was used as collateral by its builder-owner and his family during its early history and had varied uses over time, in addition to being a home for his family. It was a source of income from crops, and a source of funds through worth collateral to finance a sugar mill, bank stock and its re-purchase.



Bagatelle's property was lost due to the death of its owner builder in 1853; then to the loss of his two sons to the Civil War; the failure of the sugar cane crop to disease (1880); and then failure of payment of mortgages (1881). Eventually the sale of its fields saved the house as a home for the descendants (1892), followed by the encroachment of the Mississippi River, which caused Bagatelle to be rolled back on its property when the levee system was built after the 1927 flood.



Later, in 1977, when threatened by modern industry along the river corridor, Bagatelle was moved by its current owners to save it from destruction. It remains a home today on its new site.



Clementine Hunter was a self-taught Black folk artist from the Cane River region of Louisiana who lived and worked on Melrose Plantation. Her oil on board painting titled Melrose Plantation is expected to realize $7,000-$10,000, while another painting by the famed artist, a circa 1977 work titled Saturday Night Juke Joint with Card Game, should change hands for $5,000-$8,000. Note: there are nine original paintings by Clementine Hunter in the auction.



The Henry Clay presidential campaign flag from 1844 is presented behind glass in a wooden frame. It has an estimate of $5,000-$9,000. Henry Clay (1777-1852) was a U.S. Senator and Congressman from Kentucky who ran unsuccessfully for president in the 1824, 1832 and 1844 elections. He helped found the National Republican Party and the Whig Party.



The late classical mahogany armoire probably made by J. & J.W. Meeks has a pre-sale estimate of $2,500-$3,500, a mid-19th century Stanton Hall laminated rosewood sofa and armchair, also by Meeks, should reach $1,000-$1,500. Also, a 19th century American cluster column mahogany full tester bed possible retailed by Prudence Mallard should find a new home for $2,500-$3,500.



The fine selection of jewelry will include white gold, gold, diamonds, emeralds, opals, rubies and more. Good things will come in pairs in the decorative arts category, with a pair of Sevres style bronze and porcelain garniture vases, a pair of gilt bronze four-light candelabras, a pair of gilt bronze and violette marble garnitures and a pair of patinated bronze female torchiere lamps.



Internet bidding will be provided by the company website (CrescentCityAuctionGallery), as well as LiveAuctioneers and Invaluable. Phone and absentee bids will also be taken. In-person previews will be held beginning Wednesday, Sept. 4th, through Thursday, Sept. 12th, excluding weekend days, from 10 am to 5 pm Central time. No appointment is necessary.



Absentee and phone bids will be accepted until 1 pm Central time the day before the auction. A 28 percent buyer's premium will be applied for online bidders or those paying with a credit card. A 25 percent buyer's premium will be applied in-house. A printed catalog is available; please call 504-529-5057 or send a request via email to ....



For more information regarding Crescent City Auction Gallery and the two-day Important Estates Auction planned for Friday and Saturday, September 13th and 14th, beginning at 10 am Central time both days, visit Updates are posted often.

