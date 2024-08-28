Sharjah Ruler Approves 595 Scholarships For Emirati Students

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Wed 28 Aug 2024, 4:51 PM

Last updated: Wed 28 Aug 2024, 8:23 PM

595 scholarships for male and female students – citizens of the Emirate of Sharjah and children of female citizens of the emirate – were approved by Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and of Sharjah.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The scholarships are for students who were accepted into various postgraduate programmes and specialisations at the University of Sharjah for the current semester (fall) of the academic year 2024/2025.

The scholarships, which came in two batches, included 2 for diploma studies, 466 for master's studies, and 127 for doctoral studies in the University of Sharjah.

ALSO READ:

Sharjah Ruler praises Holy Quran TV channel, directs organisers to observe rules

Sharjah Ruler approves 400 new jobs for citizens

UAE: New women-only beach announced in Sharjah