Multibank Group Receives 'Top Regulated Forex Broker' Award At Money Expo India 2024

MultiBank Group, one of the world's largest derivatives institutions headquartered in Dubai, was honored with the 'Top Regulated Broker' award at Money India 2024, held in Mumbai. This prestigious accolade underscores MultiBank Group's pivotal role in the financial sector, highlighting its commitment to regulatory excellence globally and client satisfaction in the rapidly evolving financial services industry.

Money Expo India, the largest financial and in Mumbai, is a key event that attracts thousands of investors, traders, and financial professionals. It offers them with the opportunity to explore the latest innovations in trading and fintech, network with industry leaders, and gain insights into the evolving financial landscape.

Renowned for its unwavering commitment to compliance, MultiBank Group's portfolio comprises several entities regulated across five continents by 15 financial regulators. This steadfast dedication to operational excellence has positioned MultiBank Group as the industry's most regulated broker globally. The Group's unwavering focus on security and transparency ensures the highest level of protection for client funds, empowering traders to navigate the financial markets with complete confidence and peace of mind.

With over 20,000 financial instruments - including forex, metals, commodities, shares, indices, and digital assets - MultiBank Group empowers traders to diversify and maximize their potential. Its cutting-edge, award-winning trading platforms ensure stability and ultra-fast execution, setting industry benchmarks.

Managing an impressive daily trading volume of over $12.1 billion, MultiBank Group serves a vast and diverse clientele of more than 1 million traders across 90 countries. The Group operates from 25 global offices and has received over 65 financial awards.

Founded in California, USA, in 2005, MultiBank Group has grown to command a daily trading volume exceeding $12.1 billion, serving over 1 million customers. MultiBank Group has matured into one of the largest online financial derivatives providers globally, offering an array of brokerage services and asset management solutions. The group's award-winning trading platforms offer up to 500:1 leverage on a diverse range of products, including Forex, Metals, Shares, Commodities, Indices, and Digital Assets. For more information, visit

