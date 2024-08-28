Rajasthan To Hold First Roadshow For Investment Summit In Mumbai

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, Aug 28 (IANS) Rajasthan will hold its first roadshow for summit in Mumbai on August 30 under 'Rising Rajasthan' Global Investment Summit 2024, an official said.

He said that Chief Bhajan Lal Sharma will lead the Rajasthan delegation during the roadshow, which is being organised to invite domestic and foreign industries to invest in the state.

“The programme will also witness the signing of several investment-related Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs), the launch of the Rising Rajasthan website, and one-on-one discussions of the Chief Minister with industry stalwarts,” the official said.

During the Mumbai roadshow, many well-known personalities of the industry, who have already invested in Rajasthan, will share their experiences related to investment in the state.

The roadshow will also highlight and spread awareness of the 'Rising Rajasthan' Global Investment Summit 2024 and will invite industry and corporate stalwarts including big investors to invest in the state.

The official said that a short film will also be screened which will show the opportunities available in various sectors within the state.

This roadshow is being organised in collaboration with the Summit Industry Partner, Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

Meanwhile, in the next two months, the Rajasthan government will also organise roadshows in Delhi, Hyderabad, Chennai, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Saudi Arabia, United Kingdom (UK) and Germany.

“A high-level delegation of Rajasthan government officials will visit these places,” the official said.

He said that the Rajasthan government will also organise several regional summits and sectoral pre-summits in various cities of the state, aimed at interacting with the existing industries and entrepreneurs of the state and new investors.

“It will be organised in October and November covering sectors like tourism, urban development, IT and ITES, industry, agriculture, mines and petroleum, energy, medical and health and education,” the official informed.

To attract investors, the 'Rising Rajasthan' Global Investment Summit 2024 will be held in the capital Jaipur on 9, 10 and 11 December this year.