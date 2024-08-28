Nasoni Lands $2.58M NIA Grant To Transform Care For Alzheimer's & Dementia With Cutting-Edge Smart Faucet Tech

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Nasoni's smart fountain faucets will provide seniors with the independence they deserve while giving their loved ones peace of mind, knowing that daily routines are safer and easier

Nasoni's award-winning fountain faucets, showcased here, embody the innovation our $2.58M grant will advance. These faucets, set to empower Alzheimer's and dementia patients, highlight our commitment to enhancing life through smart, accessible tech.

Partnering with Eastern Virginia Medical School, this grant empowers us to tailor Nasoni's smart faucet technology to meet the unique needs of Alzheimer's and dementia patients, bringing advanced, patient-centered care into the home

This grant brings Nasoni's total grant funding over the last two years to $5M to revolutionize bathroom faucets for health and wellness

- A spinal cord injury patient who tested Nasoni's prototype smart faucetSUFFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- ACTIVE-H2O: EMPOWERING ALZHEIMER'S AND DEMENTIA PATIENTSNasoni's groundbreaking Active-H2O smart sensor faucet is set to redefine personal care for individuals living with Alzheimer's disease and dementia. This newly funded initiative builds on our successful development of assistive faucets for spinal cord injury patients and now focuses on addressing the critical needs of those with cognitive impairments. By integrating advanced sensor technology, the Active-H2O faucet empowers patients to perform essential hygiene tasks-such as hair washing and grooming-with unprecedented independence and safety, transforming daily routines into moments of dignity and self-reliance.STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL (EVMS)In a powerful collaboration, Nasoni has partnered with Dr. Hamid Okhravi, M.D., a leading expert in geriatrics and Director of the Goldrich Neurohealth Institute-Comprehensive Memory Center at Eastern Virginia Medical School (EVMS). Under Dr. Okhravi's esteemed guidance, the Active-H2O faucet will be meticulously tailored to meet the unique needs of Alzheimer's and dementia patients. This partnership is more than a collaboration-it is a strategic alliance aimed at revolutionizing patient care through rigorous clinical trials, ensuring the faucet's effectiveness in enhancing the quality of life for those who need it most.DRIVING INNOVATION IN ASSISTIVE TECHNOLOGY“With this significant grant, Nasoni is pushing the boundaries of what assistive technology can achieve,” said Steve Waddell, CEO of Nasoni LLC.“In just two years, we've secured $5 million in funding, positioning us to transform the humble bathroom faucet into a pivotal tool for health and wellness. Our partnership with Dr. Okhravi and EVMS is a monumental step forward in delivering the Active-H2O smart faucet to market, where it will serve as the centerpiece of a more accessible and compassionate approach to home care.”MARKET OUTLOOKAs the global smart home market surges towards a projected value of over $313 billion USD by 2027, Nasoni's Active-H2O faucet stands poised to play a crucial role in this rapidly evolving ecosystem. Unlike other smart home products prioritizing convenience or luxury, Nasoni is committed to leveraging cutting-edge technology to meet essential needs. Our mission is clear: to develop life-changing solutions that enhance accessibility and significantly improve the quality of life for everyone. By redefining the role of smart devices, Nasoni is not just keeping pace with the market-we are leading the charge to make homes smarter, safer, and more inclusive.EARLY VALIDATIONNasoni's revolutionary approach is already gaining traction. Early customer trials at Old Dominion University's Monarch Physical Therapy with Nasoni's existing SBIR Phase II Grant have yielded strong validation, revealing a robust market demand for our technology. One spinal cord injury patient who tested the prototype smart faucet shared, "To be able to do that... game changer... to gain a bit of independence... you don't know what it's like when someone has to do everything for you." This powerful feedback underscores the profound impact of the Active-H2O faucet and is a clear testament to our potential for significant market capture as we prepare for a full-scale launch.STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIPSWith $5 million in recent funding and groundbreaking collaborations with institutions like Eastern Virginia Medical School (EVMS), Nasoni is on the brink of a major breakthrough in smart bathroom technology. As we move towards a full-scale product launch, we are actively seeking strategic partners who share our vision of innovation, impact, and global reach. These alliances will be critical in expanding our distribution channels and accelerating the adoption of our life-changing Active-H2O technology in households across the globe.SUPPORT AND FUNDINGResearch reported in this publication was supported by the National Institute on Aging (NIA) of the National Institutes of Health under Award Number 2R44AG087731-01. The content is solely the responsibility of the authors and does not necessarily represent the official views of the National Institutes of Health.FURTHER INFORMATION:National Institutes of Health (NIH): NIH, the nation's medical research agency, includes 27 Institutes and Centers and is a component of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. NIH is the primary federal agency conducting and supporting basic, clinical, and translational medical research, and is investigating the causes, treatments, and cures for both common and rare diseases. For more information about NIH and its programs, visit .

