Hyundai Hope On Wheels Announces 2024 Grant Award Winners



Hyundai Hope On Wheels awards

91 research and programmatic grants

during National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month This year's $26 million brings the lifetime donation total to over $250 million

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Hope On Wheels, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization supported by Hyundai Motor America and its more than 835 U.S. dealers, proudly announced the 2024 winners of its annual research and programmatic grants.

As part of this year's $26 million commitment, Hyundai Hope On Wheels will award 91 grants nationwide to institutions focused on improving outcomes and treatments for children with cancer. This includes 27 Hyundai Scholar Hope Grants at

$400,000

each, 14 Hyundai Young Investigator Grants at

$250,000

each, and 50 Hyundai Impact Grants at

$100,000

each.

Hyundai Hope On Wheels National Youth Ambassador Emmy Cole at Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center in Seattle, Washington on August 15, 2024 (Photo/Hyundai)

Hyundai Hope On Wheels Handprint Ceremony at UCLA Mattel Children's Hospital in Los Angeles, California on August 7, 2024 (Photo/Hyundai)

Hyundai Hope On Wheels Handprint Ceremony at Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center in Seattle, Washington on August 15, 2024 (Photo/Hyundai)

"As a parent I can only imagine the challenges families endure when a child is battling cancer," said José Muñoz, president and global chief operating officer, Hyundai Motor Company, president and chief executive officer, Hyundai Motor North America. "All of us at Hyundai and our dealer partners are mobilizing resources to help end childhood cancer. We're very proud that in the 26 years of Hyundai Hope On Wheels we've helped more than 25,000 children and their families in the U.S. beat cancer. At Hyundai, humanity is at the heart of everything we do."

In 1998, a group of New England Hyundai dealers joined the fight against pediatric cancer and inspired Hyundai Hope On Wheels. What started as a local initiative has grown into a nationwide movement, funding more than 1,300 cancer research studies at over 175 medical institutions. After 26 years, Hyundai Hope On Wheels has established itself as a corporate social responsibility leader in the automotive industry and one of the largest pediatric cancer charities in the country.

"Hyundai Hope On Wheels continues to be a beacon of hope in the fight against childhood cancer by funding lifesaving research and programs," said John Guastaferro, executive director, Hyundai Hope On Wheels. "We are honored to award $26 million in new grants this year, surpassing a lifetime giving milestone of a quarter-billion dollars. Congratulations to all the grant award winners and gratitude to everyone who stands with us in this fight to help create a world without childhood cancer."

Grants in three categories have been awarded to eligible Children's Oncology Group (COG) member institutions. The Hyundai Scholar Hope Grant and the Hyundai Young Investigator Grant are two-year awards competitively selected for innovative research. Applications were reviewed by a Medical Advisory Committee comprised of leading pediatric oncologists from institutions across the United States. The Hyundai Impact Grant is a one-year award that provides funding to children's hospitals for childhood cancer research, programmatic support, or direct patient assistance programs.

During National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, grants will be officially presented during Hyundai Hope On Wheels Handprint Ceremonies. The Handprint Ceremony is the organization's signature event in which children impacted by cancer, doctors and researchers, and Hyundai partners place their painted handprints on a Hyundai vehicle, symbolizing the collective fight against pediatric cancer and hope for a cure. Hyundai Hope On Wheels will also gather its partners in Washington, D.C. at the end of September to celebrate its 26th anniversary and unveil a vision for the future.

To learn more about Hyundai Hope On Wheels, please visit

HyundaiHopeOnWheels .