North Korea announces it successfully test-fired rocket launcher with new guiding system

(MENAFN) North Korea announced that it successfully test-fired a rocket launcher equipped with a new guiding system, claiming the system has proven to be highly advantageous. According to a report by a state-run news agency, the test involved the 240 mm multiple launch rocket system (MRLS), which is currently being developed at defense industrial facilities under the country's Second Economic Commission. The test was personally overseen by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and his senior military officials.



The state media emphasized that the updated MRLS demonstrated significant improvements in various technical aspects, including maneuverability, concentrated firing capability, and overall effectiveness. The new guiding system, in particular, was highlighted as a key enhancement, offering better controllability and destructive power compared to previous models. This development reflects North Korea's ongoing efforts to advance its military technology and strengthen its defense capabilities.



The test-fire of the upgraded rocket launcher follows North Korea’s recent criticism of the United States’ revised nuclear strategy plan. On Saturday, North Korea denounced the US strategy and vowed to bolster its own nuclear capabilities in response. This announcement is part of a broader pattern of escalating tensions on the Korean Peninsula, which have been further inflamed by recent joint military exercises conducted by the US and South Korea.



In addition to these military developments, North Korea’s missile launches have contributed to the heightened tension in the region. The combination of North Korean military advancements and the ongoing military activities by the US and its allies has exacerbated the security situation, creating a volatile environment on the Korean Peninsula.

MENAFN28082024000045015839ID1108611071