Unlock Even More Savings With Verizon Visa® Card

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Aug. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon announced today exciting updates to Verizon Visa® Card, the only that lets you earn Verizon Dollars on everyday purchases. Issued by Synchrony, Verizon Visa Card adds even more value, offering customers new ways to save and now earn even more rewards.



Enhanced benefits for Verizon Visa Card holders:



Rewards on everyday purchases: Earn 4% on Verizon purchases (excluding bill payment), 4% at grocery stores, 4% on purchases, including EV charging, 4% on dining, including take-out and 1% on other purchases. Verizon Dollars can be put towards your monthly Verizon bill and devices and accessories purchases at Verizon. There are no limits on how much you can earn, and no expiration dates.

Savings on your Verizon bill: Pay your Verizon Wireless and/or Fios bill with Verizon Visa Card using Auto Pay and receive up to a $10 discount per account or line each month (up to 12 lines depending on the plan), and/or $10 off each eligible Fios TV and/or Fios Home Internet account up to $20 (depending on the combination of services). Plus, you'll also earn 1% in Verizon Dollars on your total Verizon and/or Fios bills with your card.

$100 Statement Credit: New Verizon Wireless or Fios customers who apply and are approved for Verizon Visa Card will receive a $100 statement credit after making their first purchase within 90 days. The Verizon Visa® Card has no annual fee. Now available for Fios-Only Customers: For the first time, Fios-only customers are eligible to apply for the Verizon Visa Card. Qualifying customers must have at least one active Fios service.

“At Verizon, we're committed to delivering exceptional value to our customers,” said Che D Phillip, SVP Consumer Device Marketing at Verizon.“With the enhanced Verizon Visa Card rewards program, both Verizon Wireless and Fios customers can earn more on the things they need every day and save on their Verizon and Fios bills.”

“As the exclusive issuer of the Verizon Visa Card, we are dedicated to working with Verizon to drive innovation of our customer solutions,” said David Parkes, SVP and General Manager, Co-Brand, Synchrony.“These new features are designed to enhance the value and overall experience that we deliver to our customers and allow them to earn valuable rewards on their everyday purchases.”

Apply now

Customers interested in the Verizon Visa Card can visit Verizon Visa Card to learn more and apply. Full eligibility rules are available at Verizon Visa Card Rewards Legal .

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) powers and empowers how its millions of customers live, work and play, delivering on their demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity and security. Headquartered in New York City, serving countries worldwide and nearly all of the Fortune 500, Verizon generated revenues of $134.0 billion in 2023. Verizon's world-class team never stops innovating to meet customers where they are today and equip them for the needs of tomorrow. For more, visit verizon.com or find a retail location at

About Synchrony

Synchrony (NYSE: SYF) is a premier consumer financial services company delivering one of the industry's most complete digitally enabled product suites. Our experience, expertise and scale encompass a broad spectrum of industries including digital, health and wellness, retail, telecommunications, home, auto, outdoor, pet and more. We have an established and diverse group of national and regional retailers, local merchants, manufacturers, buying groups, industry associations and healthcare service providers, which we refer to as our“partners.” We connect our partners and consumers through our dynamic financial ecosystem and provide them with a diverse set of financing solutions and innovative digital capabilities to address their specific needs and deliver seamless, omnichannel experiences. We offer the right financing products to the right customers in their channel of choice. For more information, visit

VERIZON'S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at . News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit .

Media contact:

Ana Rosella Ibarra

...

Lauren Devilbiss

...