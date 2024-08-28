Shokz Releases The Revolutionary Openrun Pro 2, Transforming The Sports Experience

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Shokz , a pioneer in bone conduction technology, is thrilled to announce the launch of its latest innovation, the OpenRun Pro 2. Set to hit the on August 28, 2024, the OpenRun Pro 2 is poised to revolutionize the world of sports headphones, offering an unprecedented combination of superior sound quality, comfort, and versatility.

SHOKZ OpenRun Pro 2

Continue Reading

The OpenRun Pro 2 is designed for sports enthusiasts who demand the best from their audio gear. Leveraging Shokz's proprietary DualPitchTM Technology, these headphones deliver a premium sound experience previously unattainable in bone conduction headphones. DualPitchTM Technology features decoupled and independent bone conduction and air conduction dual-driver units that eliminate vibrations and ensure precise mids and highs, and deep, controlled bass, akin to the audio quality of AirPods 3.

Engineered for the extremes, the OpenRun Pro 2 boasts an ergonomic design with unibody ear hooks that provide a secure fit, ideal for high-intensity workouts. The innovative design reduces clamping force by 16% and offers a feather-light fit. The open-ear design keeps the ears clean and dry and keeps users aware of their surroundings. The OpenRun Pro 2 provides seamless comfort for all-day wear.

The OpenRun Pro 2 will be available in two colors, black and orange, each offered in both Standard and Mini to fit various head sizes.

The OpenRun Pro 2's other advanced features include AI noise-canceling and wind-resistant microphones, which utilize cutting-edge AI noise reduction algorithms to filter out 96.5% of background noise. Strategically placed dual microphones ensure crystal-clear voice capture, even in windy conditions up to 25 km/h. It also boasts a long battery life with quick charge capability, providing up to 12 hours of continuous music playback. Additionally, the OpenRun Pro 2 is designed with IP55 water resistance, featuring a double-layer mesh structure and nano-hydrophobic coating, making it resistant to water and sweat.

The OpenRun Pro 2 redefines what bone conduction headphones can achieve. By delivering sound quality comparable to traditional in-ear headphones while maintaining the benefits of open-ear design, Shokz has set a new standard in the industry. Whether used in sports, at home, in the office, or during commutes, the OpenRun Pro 2 meets the diverse needs of active users.

OpenRun Pro 2 is available today on Shokz , Amazon and at select retailers nationwide for $179.95.

About Shokz

Shokz is dedicated to advancing bone conduction technology and creating open-ear audio products that enhance the lives of users. With a focus on innovation, quality, and user experience, Shokz continues to lead the market, providing cutting-edge solutions for sports enthusiasts and beyond. Learn more about the brand that inspires users to #beopen at

.

Media Contact: [email protected]



SOURCE SHOKZ