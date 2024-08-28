Ascent Solutions Launches Advisory Council For Nonprofits

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Ascent Solutions Advisory Council for Nonprofits

Innovative Ideas to Achieve Mission Success

SOMERVILLE, NEW JERSEY, US, August 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Ascent Solutions, the leading provider of Cloud ERP on Salesforce, is excited to announce the creation of the Ascent Advisory Council for Nonprofits. The esteemed council is composed of nonprofit executives with decades of leadership and operational expertise within the sector. The council serves as a guiding force for change, in an striving to make a greater impact within their local communities.The Ascent advisory council's primary goal is to ensure more nonprofit organizations achieve their missions within the Salesforce ecosystem and beyond. There are many levers leaders can utilize, from rethinking hiring, financial, and operational models, to adopting new technology that helps stakeholders do more with less. The council provides guest authored posts on the Ascent Solutions blog , which serves as a tool for new ways of thinking about how to overcome obstacles."The Ascent Advisory Council ensures we're aligned with the needs of the nonprofit community,” said Shaun McInerney, President & CEO, Ascent Solutions.“We envision the council providing innovative ideas to Ascent customers, and the broader Salesforce ecosystem, to help organizations streamline operations, improve programs and empower their teams.”The nonprofit revenue model has changed significantly over the last decade. Donors and investors no longer write checks for causes and hope all goes well, they want to be more hands on and see data that shows the impact of their investments. Further, while giving went up during the pandemic, it has trended downward over the last few years, putting additional pressure on nonprofits to achieve their missions with less working capital and more oversight.Herein lies the opportunity for nonprofit leaders -- to rethink and reshape -- business models that are in a dramatic state of flux. The“tried and true” approach used for decades is facing a challenging new landscape. The Ascent Advisory Council helps fill gaps within an organizational toolkit by providing strategic guidance and insights for:1) Leaders and program staff2) Donors, investors, and regulators3) Operations, technology, and financialsThe Ascent Advisory Council for Nonprofits is a collection of sector leaders with deep management, fundraising, and operational expertise. To read each council member's full bio, please visit the Ascent Solutions website. Here is a brief snapshot of the council:Sarah Watson is an innovative leader with over a decade of hands-on operational experience at nonprofits in the United Kingdom. Sarah is currently the interim Finance Director at Royal Brompton & Harefield Hospitals Charity following a number of years with Make-A-Wish Foundation UK as their Director of Finance & Technology. Her expertise brings together finance, people, technology, data & analytics, digital products and governance.Jason Bailey is a technology executive with decades of experience leading US-based nonprofit and for profit organizations. As Chief Technology Officer of Bosma Enterprises, Jason provides vision and leadership for developing and implementing information technology initiatives that align with the mission of Bosma -- finding ways technology can improve the lives of blind or visually impaired employees.Bruce Skyer has been a leader in the nonprofit sector for twenty years. He has served as CEO, COO, CFO, and Board member for nonprofits ranging in size from under $1 million to over $50 million. The common element in Bruce's work is his success in strengthening an organization's operations, finances, and administrative practices in order to more effectively support clients and fulfill their missions.To support this effort, Ascent Solutions has created new nonprofit resources available on its website at . Make sure to read the first council blog post from Bruce Skyer to get started on your journey to mission success.About Ascent SolutionsAscent Solutions provides flexible, extensible, and scalable Cloud ERP technology on Salesforce. Ideally suited for any organization that needs real time visibility into the fulfillment of orders and to track inventory across the supply chain from the manufacturing floor to the customer doorstep. Learn more at .

