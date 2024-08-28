Vero Beach Plastic Surgeon Discusses What To Know Before Facelift Surgery

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Board-certified plastic surgeon John M. Sarbak, MD discusses what patients should know before a facelift, including candidacy, procedural details, and recovery.

VERO BEACH, FL, USA, August 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Over time, many people find their facial features are greatly affected by age, which is why some choose to undergo cosmetic procedures, says Dr. John M. Sarbak, a board-certified plastic surgeon in Vero Beach . He explains that with age, collagen begins to break down, leading to a loss of volume and decline in skin elasticity. As a result, skin often becomes more lax and less smooth. At his private practice, Premier Plastic Surgery & Aesthetics, Dr. Sarbak explains that facelift surgery is one of the many available treatments that can enhance a patient's appearance by correcting those signs of aging.Before receiving a facelift, a patient's procedural journey begins with a plastic surgeon consultation. During that time, Dr. Sarbak notes that patients can discuss their aesthetic goals, any medical conditions, and current medications they are taking. He says overall physical health will be evaluated, lingering questions can be answered, and a personalized treatment plan will be developed. Additionally, patients may be provided with pre-surgery instructions and asked to stop smoking, avoid certain anti-inflammatory drugs, and arrange transportation to and from the surgery.To help patients make an informed decision about their care, Dr. Sarbak emphasizes that patients should understand certain elements of their surgical procedure, including facelift candidacy, how the procedure is performed, and what they can expect from the recovery process. He notes that candidates for facelift surgery are typically those with one or more common cosmetic facial concerns, including wrinkles, jowls, excess skin, and deep creases or folds. During the initial consultation, Dr. Sarbak often begins by evaluating a patient's skin to assess volume, asymmetries, and thickness. He may also recommend combining a facelift with additional procedures to achieve a more thorough facial rejuvenation, such as a neck lift or eyelid surgery .Dr. Sarbak regularly performs different facelift techniques based on the specific needs and concerns of the patient. He typically places incisions within the hairline, making potential scarring easy to hide. During the procedure, he says facial muscles and deep tissue can be tightened, skin can be lifted and smoothed, and excess skin can be removed. If needed, Dr. Sarbak adds that tissue underneath the cheeks and lower eyelids can be repositioned for a more youthful appearance. For those who wish to combine their facelift with other procedures, the surgeon notes he may extend the incision behind the ears, allowing him to access the neck muscles and deep tissue.In general, Dr. Sarbak informs patients they can expect mild swelling and bruising following facelift surgery, but those feelings should gradually subside. Prescribed or over-the-counter medication can be taken to manage potential discomfort. Dr. Sarbak recommends that in the days after the procedure, patients should keep their head elevated to help reduce swelling. In addition, he says they can typically return to work or their normal routines in a week or two, but should avoid rigorous activities for several weeks. While residual swelling can take several months to fully subside, Dr. Sarbak highlights that many patients start to see results from their facelift surgery after two weeks.About John M. Sarbak, MDDr. John M. Sarbak completed his surgical residency at the University of South Florida Department of Surgery, before pursuing a plastic surgery residency at both University of South Florida Division of Plastic Surgery and University of Pittsburgh Division of Plastic Surgery. He developed a procedure for a scarless breast lift that utilizes a specialized technique called transumbilical breast augmentation (TUBA), making him one of Florida's leading board-certified plastic surgeons. He is a member of several professional organizations, including The Aesthetic Society®, the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, and the Florida Society of Plastic Surgeons. He is available for interviews upon request.To learn more, please visit premierplasticsurgeryfl/ or facebook/premierplasticsurgeryandspa/.To view the original source of this release, click here:###Premier Plastic Surgery & Aesthetics3735 11th Cir.Suite 203Vero Beach, FL 32960(772) 563-0930Rosemont Media

