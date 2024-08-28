Habit Burger & Grill Launches New Florida Location With Westlake Drive-Thru

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Habit Burger & Grill to Open Its Doors to the Public on September 4, and Hold Pre-Opening VIP Events on August 31, September 2-3

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Habit Burger & Grill , the California-based restaurant company renowned for its award-winning Charburgers grilled over an open flame, signature sandwiches, fresh salads, and more, announces today the launch of their latest restaurant with their Westlake drive-thru opening in Florida. The restaurant and drive-thru are located at 4901 Seminole Pratt Whitney Rd., Suite 1000, Westlake, FL. 33470, and their famous“Habit Hospitality” will be served to the public starting Wednesday, September 4, 2024.



In honor of their grand opening, Habit Burger & Grill will host exclusive pre-opening VIP events for their CharClub and mobile app members. Guests can receive an invite to this exclusive sneak peek by signing up at .

VIP Event Details:



Free Charburger Day (Saturday, August 31): The first 200 guests at 11:30 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. will receive a free freshly-made Charburger, fries and drink. Must be a CharClub member and present VIP invitation.

Free Habit Day (Monday, September 2): The first 200 guests at 11:30 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. will receive a free chargrilled meal from one of our pre-set menus. Must be a CharClub member and present VIP invitation. Free Habit Day ( Tuesday, September 3): The first 200 guests at 11:30 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. will receive a free chargrilled meal from one of our pre-set menus. Must be a CharClub member and present VIP invitation.



“We've got a bunch of Habit Burger & Grills sprinkled across The Sunshine State, and we're pumped to fire up the grill at our newest spot,” said Chef Jason Triail, Director of Culinary Innovation at Habit Burger & Grill.“Westlake's got this awesome vibe - it's fresh, it's buzzing, and it's growing like crazy. We're stoked to jump right into the mix and serve up our Charburgers (they're kind of our thing, you know?), our killer sides that keep winning awards, handcrafted sandwiches, and trust me, that's just the beginning. We're not just opening a restaurant; we're joining a community. So come on down, grab a bite, and let's make some tasty memories together. See you here!”

The 2,000 sq. foot Westlake restaurant will offer drive-thru, dine-in, takeout, and delivery will be available via the Habit Mobile App and online at order.habitburger.com . Guests also have additional convenient ordering options including state-of-the-art indoor self-serve kiosks and delivery through Grubhub, DoorDash, Postmates and Uber Eats.

Habit Burger & Grill was named in Thrillist's list of“Underrated Burger Chains that Need to be in Every State!” With its cooked-to-order mantra, Habit Burger & Grill's open flame sears a distinctive smoky flavor into their famous Charburgers, fresh marinated chicken, and sushi-grade ahi tuna. Guests at Habit Burger & Grill can always count on freshly-made, handcrafted quality served up with genuine hospitality.

Habit Burger & Grill restaurant will be open:



Dining Room: M – Sun 10:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Drive-Thru: M – Sa 10:30 a.m. to 10:00 p.m., Sunday 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Connect with Habit Burger & Grill on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok at @habitburgerandgrill.

About The Habit Restaurants, Inc.

Born in sunny Southern California in 1969, The Habit Burger Grill is known for Charburgers cooked-to-order over an open flame. But the menu extends far beyond burgers – it's a celebration of Californian-inspired flavors. Alongside the brand's signature Charburgers is a meaningful array of handcrafted sandwiches, crisp salads, and creamy shakes, ensuring there's something for everyone. The Habit Burger Grill has earned notable recognition, it's Double Char and Tempura Green Beans both being voted #1 in USA TODAY's 10Best in 2024, as well as being featured in Newsweek's“America's Favorite Restaurant Chains 2023” and praised for its Tempura Green Beans, named as the top green bean dish in The Daily Meal's“Ranking Green Bean Dishes From 11 Chain Restaurants” in 2023. Additionally, it was listed in Thrillist's roundup of“Underrated Burger Chains that Need to be in Every State!” The Habit Burger Grill has since grown to over 380 restaurants across 14 states and internationally – and continues to grow, serving up delicious meals that capture the essence of California feel-good food. Learn more at .

The Habit Burger Grill Press Contact: ...