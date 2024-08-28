Retail Bubble Tea Kits Market To Reach $133.55M By 2030 With A 9.9% CAGR Growth

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Retail Bubble Tea Kits Market

Bubble tea kits surge in popularity as health-conscious consumers seek convenient DIY beverage options.

WILMINGTON,NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The retail bubble tea kits market size was valued at $47,224.4 thousand in 2020, and is estimated to reach $133,554.4 thousand by 2030, registering a CAGR of 9.9% from 2021 to 2030.

Bubble tea, popularly known as boba tea, is a Taiwanese drink invented in Tainan and Taichung in the 1980s. It is prepared with tea or milk as the base component. This tea is glazed with boba, which are soft, chewy, and gummy tapioca pearls extracted from cassava root. Other ingredients, such as jelly and fruit balls, are used to enhance the texture of the tea. Bubble tea kit is considered as an assortment of individual components of bubble tea sold as a single unit. The components of the bubble tea kit include flavor, creamer, sweetener, liquid, and tapioca pearls.

The global bubble tea kits market has witnessed significant growth in past few years, and is expected to grow at a steady pace during the forecast period. This can be attributed to growing health awareness and rise in product launches of food & beverages in the category of do-it-yourself (DIY). Availability of bubble tea kits at lower prices as compares to on-trade bubble tea and introduction of additional healthy ingredients in it by different market players drive the global bubble tea kits market growth. Furthermore, players in the market provide pack of various flavors in single bubble tea kit, which is expected to favor growth of the market.

Consumers across the globe have become very conscious about their health and body image. They are looking for viable alternatives to unhealthy food & beverages. Bubble tea is a healthy beverage with a number of benefits such as it helps to protect the body against free radicals that cause cellular damage. It is also available in different tastes and is quite a novel drink outside Southeast Asian countries, which boosts its attractiveness as a product.

Furthermore, Most of the people are working from home due to pandemic. After pandemic, most of the companies are trying to adopt hybrid work culture in their organizations. People are going for convenient options to make their own beverages at home, which is expected to increase the demand for bubble tea kits during the forecast period.

However, availability of substitute products in cost-effective prices and rise in trend of coffee consumption are expected to restrict the market growth. Furthermore, some cafes and restaurants provide bubble tea delivery at home, which hampers growth of the bubble tea kits market.

The outbreak of the pandemic has positively affected the global retail bubble tea kits market as cafes and restaurants were temporarily closed during the lockdown period and people choose to buy bubble tea kits to make their boba tea home.

🔰 Retail Bubble Tea Kits: A Sweet and Convenient Delight

Bubble tea, also known as boba tea, has become a global phenomenon, with its origins rooted in Taiwan. Characterized by its chewy tapioca pearls and a variety of tea bases like black, green, or oolong, bubble tea has captivated the taste buds of many. As its popularity has surged, a new trend has emerged: retail bubble tea kits. These kits provide consumers with everything they need to make bubble tea at home, offering convenience and customization. Let's dive into the details of these kits, from what they include to their growing demand.

🔰 What's Included in a Typical Retail Bubble Tea Kit

A retail bubble tea kit typically includes the key ingredients and tools required to make bubble tea at home. First and foremost are the tea bases, which can range from traditional black or green tea to more exotic flavors like taro or matcha. Additionally, these kits include tapioca pearls (boba) or other add-ins such as popping pearls or jelly. Sweeteners, like flavored syrups or condensed milk, are also provided to customize the drink to personal preferences. Kits often come with reusable oversized straws, essential for sipping boba, and instructions that guide users through the process of steeping tea, preparing the pearls, and assembling the drink.

🔰 Versatility and Customization

One of the main appeals of retail bubble tea kits is the level of customization they offer. Consumers can choose their preferred level of sweetness, the amount of milk (or non-dairy alternatives), and adjust the tea's strength according to their taste. Some kits even offer vegan and gluten-free options, catering to dietary restrictions. This versatility makes these kits popular among bubble tea enthusiasts who want to experiment with flavors and textures at home. Whether you prefer a classic milk tea or a fruity concoction with bursting pearls, these kits provide the flexibility to create your perfect drink.

🔰 Target Market and Audience

Retail bubble tea kits cater to a broad audience. Their primary market includes bubble tea lovers who want to enjoy the drink without needing to visit a café. Busy individuals who appreciate the convenience of making bubble tea at home are also drawn to these kits. Additionally, DIY food enthusiasts and those who enjoy experimenting with recipes find these kits a fun way to engage with a popular trend. The kits are also popular among families, as making bubble tea can be a fun and interactive activity for children and adults alike.

🔰 Rising Demand and Market Growth

The bubble tea kit market has seen significant growth in recent years. The COVID-19 pandemic contributed to a rise in demand, as consumers sought ways to recreate their favorite café experiences at home. Retailers responded by offering a range of kits that appealed to both novice boba drinkers and seasoned tea lovers. With the bubble tea market expected to continue expanding globally, retail kits are positioned to become a staple product in both online and physical stores. This growth is fueled by the increasing awareness of global food trends and the desire for unique, customizable products.

🔰 Sustainability and Eco-Friendly Packaging

In response to growing consumer demand for sustainable products, many companies offering retail bubble tea kits have incorporated eco-friendly packaging. Biodegradable materials, recyclable containers, and reusable straws are now common features in these kits. This not only appeals to environmentally-conscious consumers but also helps reduce the carbon footprint associated with packaging and shipping. Moreover, some brands emphasize sourcing ethically-produced tea and tapioca pearls, further attracting the eco-conscious market.

🔰 Challenges in the Market

Despite their popularity, retail bubble tea kits face some challenges. One of the key issues is maintaining the freshness and quality of the ingredients, especially the tapioca pearls, which have a short shelf life once prepared. Companies must invest in high-quality packaging that ensures the pearls remain fresh until they're ready to be cooked. Another challenge is replicating the exact texture and taste of bubble tea found in specialized shops, as the preparation process at home may not always achieve the same results. Educating consumers on how to properly prepare the pearls and tea is crucial to the kits' success.

🔰 Price Points and Availability

Retail bubble tea kits vary in price depending on the quality of ingredients and the number of servings provided. On average, a basic kit that serves 4-6 drinks may range from $15 to $30, with premium kits costing upwards of $50. These kits are widely available through e-commerce platforms like Amazon, specialty tea stores, and even mainstream supermarkets. Some companies also offer subscription services, delivering fresh ingredients to consumers' doors on a regular basis, allowing them to enjoy bubble tea anytime they want.

🔰 The Future of Retail Bubble Tea Kits

The future of retail bubble tea kits looks promising as the global demand for bubble tea continues to rise. Companies are likely to continue innovating, offering new flavors, healthier options, and premium ingredients to cater to a diverse range of consumers. With continued emphasis on convenience, customization, and sustainability, these kits are set to become a regular feature in households worldwide. Whether as a treat for yourself or a gift for bubble tea lovers, retail bubble tea kits offer an exciting and tasty way to enjoy this trendy drink in the comfort of your own home.

In conclusion, retail bubble tea kits offer a unique blend of convenience, customization, and enjoyment, allowing people to recreate the bubble tea experience at home. They cater to a growing demand for DIY food products, tapping into trends in sustainability and personalization, and their market presence is expected to grow further in the coming years.

The retail bubble tea kits market is segmented on the basis of base ingredient, flavor, component, distribution channel, and region. On the basis of base ingredient, the market is categorized into black tea, green tea, oolong tea, and white tea. On the basis of flavor, it is segmented into original flavor, coffee flavor, fruit flavor, chocolate flavor, and others. By component, it is segregated into flavor, creamer, sweetener, liquid, tapioca pearls, and others. On the basis of distribution channel, it is segmented into supermarkets & hypermarkets, convenience stores, online retail, and others. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, Taiwan, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, and rest of LAMEA).

According to the retail bubble tea kits market trend, on the basis of base ingredients, the black tea segment was the highest contributor to the market, with $19,884.5 thousand in 2020, and is estimated to reach $53,668.4 thousand by 2030, at a CAGR of 9.3% throughout retail bubble tea kits market forecast period. This is attributed to rise in popularity of bubble tea with black tea as the base ingredient across the globe. However, the green tea segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is attributed to growing number of health-conscious consumers worldwide.

On the basis of flavor, the fruit flavor segment was the most prominent segment accounting for the highest share in the bubble tea market. This can be attributed to change in preference of consumers toward healthy beverages and better taste. However, the chocolate flavor segment is expected to witness highest growth, owing to increase in its popularity of in all age groups.

On the basis of component, the liquid segment was the significant contributor to the market, with $7,920.8 thousand in 2020, and is estimated to reach $24,419.8 thousand by 2030, at a CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period. This is attributed to the availability of various options such as combination of various liquid flavors and syrup pouches. However, the sweeteners segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to availability of organic sweetener pouches such as honey-based sweeteners in bubble tea kits.

On the basis of distribution channel, the supermarket & hypermarket segment had highest share in the market. Hypermarkets/supermarkets are gaining popularity, owing to availability of a broad variety of foods & beverages under a single roof, in addition to ample parking space and convenient operation timings. Moreover, increase in urbanization, rise in working class population, and competitive pricing boost popularity of hypermarkets/supermarkets. Furthermore, these stores offer a variety of product categories, providing more options for consumers to buy bubble tea kits of their choice.

According to the retail bubble tea kits market opportunity, region wise, North America garnered a highest share in the market in 2020, and is expected to maintain its share throughout the retail bubble tea kits market during the forecast period. This is attributed to higher expenditure of consumers on healthy beverages. Moreover, aggressive marketing and celebrity brand endorsements for various flavors of bubble tea help push sales in this region. However, Europe is expected to grow with the highest CAGR throughout the forecast period, owing to changes in buying behavior of people and rise in awareness regarding bubble tea in this region.

Players operating in the global retail bubble tea kits industry have adopted various developmental strategies to expand their market share, increase profitability, and remain competitive in the market. The key players profiled in this report include ORBITEL INTERNATIONAL, BUBBLE TEA HOUSE COMPANY, Boba Barista, Locca Bubble Tea, Bubble Tea Supply, THE TEASHED, The Bubble Tea Club, Buddha Bubbles Boba, BOBA CHiC, and Bek Foods.

📍KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY

- The retail bubble tea kits market size was valued at $47,224.4 thousand in 2020, and is estimated to reach $133,554.4 thousand by 2030, registering a CAGR of 9.9% from 2021 to 2030.

- In 2020, by base ingredient, the black tea segment is estimated to witness the significant growth, registering a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period.

- In 2020, depending on flavor, the coffee flavor segment was valued at $29,391.3 thousand, accounting for 5.3% of the global retail bubble tea kits market share.

- In 2020, by component, the sweetener segment is estimated to witness significant growth, registering a CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period.

- In 2020, depending on distribution channel, the convenience stores segment was valued at $9,398.5 thousand, accounting for 19.9% of the global retail bubble tea kits market share.

