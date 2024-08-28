VDO.AI’s Latest Report Reveals That Contextual Advertising Drives Publisher Revenue by 5X

(MENAFN- VDO.AI) [New Delhi, India, August 28 2024] — VDO.AI, a global leader in advertising technology, has unveiled its latest report on the transformative power of contextual advertising. As the digital landscape evolves, publishers face the challenge of maintaining revenue streams while enhancing user experience. VDO.AI's Publisher Revenue Playbook provides critical insights into how publishers can leverage contextual ads to significantly boost their revenue, with some seeing increases up to 5X.

The report highlights that 70% of publishers now value the brand control offered by contextual advertising. With user engagement at the forefront, VDO.AI's AI-driven technology ensures that ads are hyper-relevant, seamlessly integrated into the user experience, and optimized across all platforms—resulting in a substantial 22% increase in CPM for publishers who adopt this approach.

Amitt Sharma, CEO of VDO.AI, stated, “Contextual advertising is not just the future—it’s the present. As publishers and brands navigate a world increasingly concerned with privacy, the ability to deliver highly relevant, non-intrusive ads has never been more crucial. Our latest report arms publishers with the strategies they need to thrive in this new environment, ensuring they remain competitive while maximizing their revenue potential.”

Akshay Chaturvedi, CBO, Supply, VDO.AI, added,“The evolving digital landscape demands precision in ad targeting and relevance. As publishers face increasing challenges, contextual advertising emerges as the cornerstone for driving both engagement and revenue. By leveraging advanced AI technologies, publishers can generate revenue opportunities by delivering ads that resonate with users, align seamlessly with content, and enhance the overall user experience. This Playbook empowers publishers with cutting-edge solutions that not only meet today’s demands but anticipate tomorrow’s needs.”

The report further delves into the evolving AdTech industry, emphasizing that publishers who harness the power of contextual advertising can expect not only higher engagement rates but also increased user trust and loyalty.

Key Findings from the Report:

• 4X Engagement Boost: Contextual ads are four times more effective at capturing user attention compared to traditional ads.

• 22% Increase in CPM: Publishers adopting contextual advertising have seen a 22% rise in CPM, leading to greater revenue.

• Enhanced User Experience: 73% of users are more likely to trust websites that display relevant ads, reducing ad fatigue and increasing site retention.

For publishers looking to stay ahead in the competitive digital landscape, VDO.AI’s Publisher Revenue Playbook is an essential resource, providing actionable strategies to unlock new revenue streams.





MENAFN28082024007271016122ID1108609904