A range of the latest smart power supply, motor control, and AI imaging solutions from leading components manufacturers, including NXP, Wolfspeed, and TE Connectivity, will also be on display at Arrow's booth located in hall 11, #D40. Visitors will gain guidance and insights from technical experts and engineers from Arrow and its technology suppliers on how to rapidly deploy AMR, intelligent power management, and AI imaging technologies for enhancing efficiency, automation, safety, and flexibility in various industries.



AMR innovation transforming industries



Autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) are smart and independent mobile robots designed to operate in dynamic and unstructured environments without constant human guidance in a range of industries, such as manufacturing, logistics, warehouse, medical, and agriculture. The global AMR market[1] is projected to grow at a 22 percent CAGR, reaching USD 9.9 billion by 2032.



"The demand for AMRs is on the rise due to their expanding usage in various industries and the increasing public awareness of their benefits," said Tony Gao, senior director of Asia Distribution Sales at onsemi. "As a global leader in industrial automation, we offer a variety of autonomous mobile robot-enabled (AMR) solutions from individual components to subsystem designs, such as rugged, high-resolution imaging systems, high-power motor control, and intelligent power solutions. Together with Arrow, onsemi provides the essential building blocks and technological expertise that customers need to adopt reliable, intelligent, and timely AMR solutions for delivering automation benefits."



Accelerating AMR design and time-to-market cycle



Combining advanced electronics and software technologies, AMRs feature complex designs of sub-systems that allow them to operate autonomously in dynamic environments and learn from their experiences and adapt to different situations over time. The market demands modular, readily deployable solutions that streamline and expedite the design process.



Arrow has collaborated with onsemi to launch this AMR platform which simplifies the complex design process. This AMR platform features the latest image sensing technologies from onsemi, including global shutter camera AR0234, ultrasonic sensor NCV75215, and silicon photomultiplier LiDAR. Motion control is powered by onsemi's inductive position sensor NCS32100 and 60V, 3-phase NCD83591 BLDC gate driver. TE Connectivity's heavy-duty connectors offer reliable connection for transmitting power, data and signal in this type of industrial application.



In addition to the AMR platform, Arrow's booth also features a simulated smart manufacturing conveyor belt demonstrating the following technologies:



1. Smart power supply





NXP's 800W bidirectional power supply reference design

Wolfspeed 22kW bidirectional active front end and DC-DC converter built on silicon carbide MOSFETs technology for optimizing high-speed dynamic switching performance

Wolfspeed SpeedValTM Kit modular evaluation platform

Arrow's 6.6kW bidirectional power supply reference design Arrow's 10kW human machine interface and photovoltaic solar inverter reference design



NXP i.MX RT1180 Crossover dual-core, real-time microcontrollers featuring an Arm® Cortex®-M7 and Arm® Cortex®M33 for high performance and real-time functionality Arrow development kit for rapid prototyping



STMicroelectronics/Arrow's all-in-one IO-link Master 4-port MCU (ARW-IOLM4P-STM32L4)

8 ports IO-link master hub and 8 ports digital input/output solutions for industrial, building, factory automation systems Embedded IO-link protocol, controllers, and transceiver for simplifying product design



Advanced thermal imaging solution featuring NXP MCX-N9 series high-performance deep learning MCU for precise measurement of human or object surface temperatures with exceptional accuracy AI and machine learning deployments powered by NXP i.MX 93 applications processors for supporting facial recognition, gesture and pose detection, depth detection, object detection and segmentation

"As autonomous mobile robots continue to transform smart manufacturing, advanced technology capabilities across product design, engineering, and manufacturing are required," said Jacky Wan, Arrow Electronics' vice president of sales - China and Engineering - Greater China Components. "Our collaboration with a global network of technology suppliers enables us to bring the latest AMR, intelligent sensing, power management, and edge AI solutions to the market. With our comprehensive design tools, engineering resources, and supply chain expertise, we are well positioned to help customers overcome engineering challenges, accelerate design cycle for smart manufacturing applications, and elevate manufacturing and warehouse operations to the next level."To learn more about AMR and smart manufacturing solutions, visit Arrow booth in hall 11, #D40 at PCIM Asia or click here for more information.[1]#ArrowElectronicsThe issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.About Arrow Electronics Arrow Electronics guides innovation forward for thousands of leading technology manufacturers and service providers. With 2023 sales of $33 billion, Arrow develops technology solutions that help improve business and daily life. Learn more at arrow.