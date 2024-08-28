Safadi Calls On UN Security Council To Intervene Against Israeli Actions In Jerusalem

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, August 28 (Petra) -- Deputy Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs Ayman Safadi has urged the UN Security Council and the international community to take immediate and effective action to stop Israel's illegal measures that violate the historical and status quo at occupied Jerusalem's Holy Sites.In a statement on the social X on Wednesday, Safadi highlighted Israel's legal responsibility as the occupying power to protect the established historical and legal conditions at these sacred locations.He called on the Security Council to adopt a binding resolution preventing Israel from further violations and escalation at Al Aqsa Mosque /The Haram Al Sharif, emphasizing the urgency of action to avoid worsening the situation.Safadi warned that the situation is already explosive, cautioning that any attempts driven by hate-driven ideologies to change the identity of the Mosque will provide the spark and could lead to severe consequences.He also reaffirmed Jordan's commitment to taking all possible actions, including pursuing legal avenues in international courts, to protect Jerusalem's Holy Sites and their Arab, Muslim, Christian identity.