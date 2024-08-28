Microsoft launches latest Copilot+ PCs Surface devices to empower professionals across Saudi Arabia to accelerate innovation in the new AI era

(MENAFN- Pro Global)

Powered by the new Snapdragon X Elite and Snapdragon X Plus processors, the all-new Surface Pro and Surface Laptop are designed to deliver incredible performance that helps accelerate innovation, solve problems faster and drive business impact.



August, 2024; Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia – Microsoft today announced the general availability of the all-new Surface Pro and the all-new Surface Laptop to empower users across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to accelerate their Artificial Intelligence (AI) transformation journey. The devices are part of Microsoft’s Copilot+ PCs portfolio, a new category of Windows PCs designed for AI.

Copilot+ PCs are the fastest, most intelligent Windows PCs ever built. With powerful new silicon capable of 40+ TOPS (trillion operations per second), all–day battery life and access to the most advanced AI models, Copilot+ PCs are designed to achieve a level of performance never seen before. They also come with a host of cutting-edge features including Recall, which enables users to instantly find anything that they have seen on their PC; Cocreator, which generates and refines AI images in real time; and Live Captions, which instantly translates any live or pre-recorded video from 44 languages, including Arabic, into English.

Turki Badhris, President of Microsoft Arabia, said that the new Surface devices have been carefully designed to cater to the needs of a modern and increasingly-mobile customers leveraging the latest ground-breaking solutions such as Microsoft Copilot to enhance their productivity and efficiency in the new AI era. “Users across all industries in Saudi Arabia have demonstrated a remarkable appetite to embrace the latest developments in AI to overcome challenges, unleash their creativity, and drive growth. At Microsoft, we are committed to supporting everyone in this endeavor through our first-ever Copilot+ PCs from Surface, which will empower them to unlock the full potential of AI in every aspect of work and life.”

The Microsoft Surface Pro 11th Edition Copilot+ PC is designed to empower users that are always on-the-go with lightning-fast performance, AI-accelerated power and a stunning optional OLED display – all in a thin, light and versatile package. Built with the new Snapdragon X Elite and Snapdragon X Plus processors, the device delivers incredible performance that is 90% faster than the Surface Pro 9. When docked in at the office, the powerful 2-in-1 supports fast connectivity with Wi-Fi 7, and the ability to connect up to three 4k monitors. In addition, the all-day battery life of up to 14 hours provides peace of mind for users on the go.

Similarly, the Microsoft Surface Laptop 7th Edition Copilot+ PC empowers users to accelerate innovation, solve problems faster and drive business impact with new AI capabilities and Copilot experiences powered by the new Snapdragon X Elite and Snapdragon X Plus processors. The laptop has been completely redesigned from the ground up to help teams be even more productive with stunning new brighter displays with razor thin bezels, more ports than ever before, faster connectivity with Wi-Fi 7, and up to 22 hours of battery life. The laptop is available in two sizes: the 13.8-inch display in a more compact design and a 15-inch display for expanded visuals.

Both devices have been developed to ensure the highest standards of privacy and security; all Copilot+ PCs are Secured-core PCs, bringing advanced security to both commercial and consumer devices. In addition to the layers of protection in Windows 11, Secured-core PCs also provide advanced firmware safeguards and dynamic root-of-trust measurement to help protect from chip to cloud.

The Microsoft Surface Pro 11th Edition Copilot+ PC and the Microsoft Surface Laptop 7th Edition Copilot+ PC will be available in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia from 12 September 2024. Customers can preorder the devices online at Jarir Bookstore, eXtra, and Amazon. Estimated retail price for both the Microsoft Surface Pro 11th Edition and the Microsoft Surface Laptop 7th Edition will start from SR4,699.

-ENDS-





MENAFN28082024003747016648ID1108609182