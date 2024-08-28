Qbic Technology Announces Strategic Partnership With HL Group In The UAE

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Qbic Co., Ltd. (TPEx:6825)

NEW TAIPEI CITY, TAIWAN, August 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Qbic Technology, a leading innovator in space management solutions, is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with HL Group, a renowned expert in workplace and digital signage solutions based in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). This new alliance aims to significantly broaden the availability of Qbic Technology's advanced workspace solutions across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region.

As part of this partnership, HL Group will provide local support and strategic planning for the distribution of Qbic Technology's diverse range of products, which are designed to enhance efficiency, productivity, and corporate communications in modern workplace environments. This includes the iF Design Award winner TD-0360 BookBuddy Desk Booking Panel, meeting room booking panels, smart controls, ePaper room/desk booking panels to bolster sustainable goals, and purpose-built Android-based digital signage players. HL Group's extensive experience and strong presence in the digital signage and workplace solutions market make them an ideal partner to help bring Qbic's products to a wider audience.

“We are excited to partner with HL Group, a company that shares our commitment to innovation and excellence,” said Primo Shao, CEO of Qbic Technology.“This collaboration will not only expand our reach in the Middle Eastern market but also allow us to better serve businesses seeking advanced solutions for optimizing their workspace management.”

HL Group is known for its expertise in providing comprehensive workplace solutions and digital signage that enhance communication and efficiency within organizations. By integrating Qbic Technology's workplace solutions into their offerings, HL Group will be able to provide even more robust and versatile solutions to their clients.

According to HL Group's General Manager, Nadim Labban,“Qbic Technology has demonstrated exceptional expertise and a strong commitment to innovation and quality in their field, aligning perfectly with our company's values and objectives. We are confident that this collaboration will not only enhance our service offerings but also open doors to new markets and opportunities for expansion.”

Contact Qbic Technology here or HL Group here for more information.

About Qbic Technology

Qbic Technology (6825) is a pioneering force in space management solutions, enhancing connectivity, productivity, and collaboration in modern environments with smarter and eco-friendly technologies. Our commitment to excellence drives us to deliver smart devices and solutions that transform clients' visions into reality. Exemplifying dedication to quality and innovation, Qbic is recognized with multiple iF Design Awards, including the 2024 award, as well as the 2023 Excellence in Customer Service Award and Fortress Cyber Security Award by the Business Intelligence Group. Learn more at

About HL Group

HL Group is a leading provider of innovative solutions and services across diverse sectors, including technology, business development, and digital transformation. With a strong presence in the Middle East and Africa, HL Group offers a comprehensive suite of services tailored to meet the unique needs of businesses in the region.

Our expertise spans from digital signage and workplace solutions to cybersecurity, angel investing, and market development consulting. We are committed to delivering exceptional value to our clients by combining cutting-edge technology with deep industry knowledge.

HL Group is dedicated to fostering growth and success for our clients and partners, while also contributing to the development of the communities we serve.

