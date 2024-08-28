Return Of Ukrainian Children: International Expert Group Presents White Paper

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak took part in the presentation of the White Paper“Protecting Children from Forced Displacement and Deportation” - the first document developed by the international expert group Bring Kids Back UA.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Office of the Presiden .

“The fourth point of the Peace Formula and the Bring Kids Back UA initiative, launched by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, have a clear goal - to return every abducted child home. No conditions. No exceptions. This is not just a initiative - it is our duty to children and future generations,” emphasized Yermak.

More than 15 international experts and organizations in the field of international law worked on the White Paper. This document reveals the systematic nature of deportation and forced displacement of children by the aggressor state. It clearly records all the evidence.

The Head of the OP called on the participants to join forces to return Ukrainian children home, to encourage countries to develop effective tools to protect children's rights, taking into account the recommendations of the White Paper.

“Today we are not just presenting a document. We are calling for action. We call on the international community to strongly condemn these crimes and do everything possible to return our children. After all, by protecting their future, we are protecting the future of all mankind,” the Head of the Presidential Office summarized.

Daria Gerasymchuk, Advisor to the Presidential Commissioner for Children's Rights and Child Rehabilitation, noted:“From the very beginning, Ukraine has been saying that Russia is abducting Ukrainian children to destroy the country's future.

“This White Paper is part of a broader effort to protect children's rights and return them to Ukraine. We will continue to act so that these children can return to their families,” emphasized Gerasymchuk.

In his turn, Prosecutor General Andrey Kostin said that all those involved in this crime - from soldiers to the highest leadership of Russia - must be brought to justice.

Dmytro Lubinets, the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights, added that the legal framework laid down in the White Paper will help Ukraine to enlist the support of its partners in the implementation of the fourth point of the Peace Formula.

Sharanjit Parmar, Senior Advisor on Transitional Justice at the Partnership for a Sustainable Ukraine, emphasized that Russia uses children as a tool to achieve its political goals, violating the principles of international law.

The presentation was also attended by members of the International Expert Group Bring Kids Back UA, representatives of the member countries of the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children, MPs, and representatives of Ukrainian and international human rights organizations. The event was moderated by Daria Zarivna, Advisor to the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Chief Operating Officer of Bring Kids Back UA.

The development of the White Paper was supported by the Partnership for a Sustainable Ukraine.

As Ukrinform previously reported, Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, said that 40 countries have now joined the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children.

Photo: OP