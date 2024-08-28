Bengaluru GOLD Rate Today, Aug 28: Price Drop Of 10Gm Gold!

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The rate has been falling in Bengaluru and throughout the country since the announcement of Budget 2024. Here's what the yellow metal costs in the city on the 28th of August 2024.

The price of GOLD in Bengaluru today, August 28

22 carat - Rs 6,810/gm

24 carat - Rs 7,151/gm

1 gram - Rs 6,810(Today)

Rs 6,805(Yesterday)

8 grams - Rs 54,480(Today)

Rs 54,440(Yesterday)

10 grams - Rs 68,100(Today)

Rs 68,050(Yesterday)

1 gram - Rs 7,151(Today)

Rs 7,145(Yesterday)

8 grams - Rs 57,208(Today)

Rs 57,160(Yesterday)

10 grams - Rs 71,510(Today)

Rs 71,450(Yesterday)

22-carat GOLD price on August 26, 2024 - Rs 6,805/gm

24-carat GOLD price on August 26, 2024 - Rs 7,145/gm

22-carat GOLD price on August 25, 2024 - Rs 6,805/gm

24-carat GOLD price on August 25, 2024 - Rs 7,145/gm

22-carat GOLD price on August 24, 2024 - Rs 6,805/gm

24-carat GOLD price on August 24, 2024 - Rs 7,145/gm