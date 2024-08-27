“Eye Locate” Technology Launches For Alzheimer Patients

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Under the patronage of HRH Princess Muna Hussein, Honorary Ambassador for Alzheimer's International, Jordan introduced on Tuesday the world's first iris-based ID system“Eye Locate,” designed to reunite lost Alzheimer's and dementia patients with their families.

The initiative was launched by the Oun for Alzheimer's Patient Care Association, in collaboration with the Public Security Directorate, IrisGuard and NatHealth, and attended by key dignitaries, including Public Security Director General Major General Obaidallah Maaytah, who emphasized the significance of this initiative in protecting vulnerable individuals. The system will enable public security officers to use portable devices to scan the irises of found patients, verify their identity within seconds, and immediately reconnect them with their caregivers.

"Eye Locate" is designed to help locate dementia and Alzheimer's patients who have wandered from their homes using advanced iris recognition technology, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.



The first of its kind in the world, the initiative uses a specialised database maintained by Oun for Alzheimer's Patient Care Association, while police officers can now use mobile devices to scan the irises of found patients, confirm their identities within seconds and immediately notify their caregivers.

Commending the technology, Princess Muna said that it exemplifies Jordan's commitment to using technology for public benefit, as well as highlighted its potential to bring hope to families affected by dementia and Alzheimer's disease around the world.

Ahmed Tijani, a board member of the NatHealth, noted that families of patients can register their information through a dedicated call centre linked to the Al Oun's online platform, and assured that all data will be handled securely and with the highest standards of privacy.

This information could be valuable for future Alzheimer's research, he added.

The launch event also featured a video presentation illustrating the process for dealing with patients once they are found, including measures to ensure their safety and facilitate their rapid return to their families.

IrisGuard, a global leader in biometric technology, has been at the forefront of this innovation, with its iris recognition solutions already making a profound impact across various sectors. The EyeLocate system showcases the potential of this technology to enhance healthcare services and public safety practices.

NatHealth, as the primary sponsor of the initiative, continues to lead the way in healthcare management, supporting community-focused projects that make a tangible difference. By championing the EyeLocate system, NatHealth reinforces its commitment to improving healthcare outcomes and safeguarding the most vulnerable populations across Jordan.



