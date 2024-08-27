(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Bowie, Maryland, Aug. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK), a leading global manufacturer, owner, operator, and provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, has entered into a strategic collaboration with Create Energy, a Tennessee-based company, to deliver next- generation energy management products and solutions. This alliance will allow customers to integrate their energy assets through one centralized platform.



The collaboration combines the strengths of both companies to offer a comprehensive“one-stop-shop” for renewable energy solutions tailored specifically to the commercial and industrial (C&I) market. By offering a unified solution, the collaboration reduces overall project costs through streamlined procurement and integration, cutting administrative and logistical expenses while leveraging the efficiencies of both companies' technologies. This includes leveraging Create Energy's suite of products and services, including solar panels, battery energy storage systems (BESS), transformers, switchgear, and EPC services.

Businesses in supply chain logistics, convenience store management, automotive, commercial real estate, and other sectors can now seamlessly integrate Blink Chargers with Create Energy's offerings.

“At Blink, we prioritize creating a best-in-class customer experience, so it made sense to take our customer relationships to the next level of convenience and team up with Create Energy to provide a full renewable energy stack offering,” said Jim Nemec, Blink's Chief Revenue Officer.“This innovative collaboration with Create Energy will provide customers with state-of-the-art EV charging infrastructure coupled with Create's ecosystem of products. This exemplifies how two like-minded organizations can come together in a symbiotic way to challenge the status quo of renewables.”

Dean Solon, Founder, CEO and President of Create Energy, stated,“This collaboration between Create Energy and Blink is blazing a new path for the industry, leaving old tech in the dust. It's two fearless U.S.-based renewable companies joining forces to offer cool next-generation Microgrid solutions. The EV sector is hungry for innovative American-made technologies, and Create's proprietary NanoGrid solution is transforming C&I renewable energy projects. With this alliance, customers will benefit from peak demand reduction and energy independence by using Blink's top-tier chargers and Create Energy's products. This is another rocket we are launching into the renewables space.”

The companies have already begun deploying their products and integrating their solutions for C&I customers, including leading Tier 1 automotive providers.

###

About Create Energy

Create Energy, headquartered in Portland, Tennessee, is a U.S.-based renewable energy company founded by visionary CEO & President, Dean Solon. Create Energy aims to disrupt the clean-tech industry and lay the foundation for U.S.-based renewable energy manufacturing, offering products ranging from transformers, switchgear, PV, BESS, and EV solutions as well as full turnkey EPC services.

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK) is a global leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, enabling drivers, hosts, and fleets to easily transition to electric transportation through innovative charging solutions. Blink's principal line of products and services include Blink's EV charging network (“Blink Network”), EV charging equipment, and EV charging services. The Blink Network utilizes proprietary, cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks the EV charging stations connected to the network and the associated charging data. Blink has established key strategic partnerships for rolling out adoption across numerous location types, including parking facilities, multifamily residences and condos, workplace locations, health care/medical facilities, schools and universities, airports, auto dealers, hotels, mixed-use municipal locations, parks and recreation areas, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, stadiums, supermarkets, and transportation hubs. For more information, please visit blinkcharging.com.

Blink Media Contact

Nipunika Coe

...

305-521-0200 ext. 266

Blink Investor Relations Contact

Vitalie Stelea

...

305-521-0200 ext. 446

Create Energy Media Contact

Joseph Fahrney

...gy