Scholz describes Musk as threat to democracy

(MENAFN) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has condemned US tech billionaire Elon Musk for his interference in European politics, particularly his support for right-wing groups in the EU. While acknowledging Musk’s right to express his views, Scholz expressed concern over the billionaire’s endorsement of parties like Germany’s Alternative for Germany (AfD), calling them a threat to Europe’s development. Musk had previously praised AfD’s anti-immigration stance and criticized Scholz as "incompetent."



Scholz’s remarks came after Musk’s livestream with AfD co-chair Alice Weidel, where Musk reiterated his support for the party, claiming they were the only ones capable of “saving Germany.” The EU closely monitored the livestream, fearing it could give AfD an unfair advantage ahead of Germany's upcoming snap elections. In response to the platform's increasing radicalization, several German universities, research institutes, and unions, along with the German Defense Ministry, announced they would leave Musk’s platform, X (formerly Twitter).



Musk has faced criticism from Brussels, especially regarding X’s compliance with the EU’s Digital Services Act, which mandates greater transparency and accountability for online platforms. Musk has strongly opposed these regulations, accusing the EU of attempting to suppress free speech.

