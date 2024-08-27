Black Veg Society Partners With Unitedhealthcare On Event That Gives Tools To 'A Better You'

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
"A Better You" event
Black Veg Society Logo
UnitedHealthcare has partnered with leading chefs and nutritionists to create a free, thought-provoking event that gives tools for "A Better You".
UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- UnitedHealthcare has partnered with leading chefs and nutritionists to create a free, thought-provoking event that gives tools to fuel
one's journey... to "A Better You". This event includes an educational Medicare seminar.
Event: The Healing Power of Cultural Food
Date: Saturday, September 7, 2024
Location: Reginald F. Lewis Museum, 830 East Pratt Street, Baltimore, MD 21202
Morning Program: 9:00 a.m.
Afternoon Program: 12:30 p.m.
Visit abetteryou to reserve your seat now.
. Get your Medicare questions answered
. Learn about foods high in fiber, which can help regulate blood sugar levels
. Experience the flavors of health
Featured guests:
Chef Gregory Brown from the multi-award-winning Land of Kush, VeganSoul Bistro,
Angela Ginn-Meadow, Registered Dietitian,
Rita Tolbert, UnitedHealthcare
Partners:
Black Veg Society
Greater Baltimore Urban League
Yohnnie Shambourger
Ernestine Shepherd
Naijha Wright-Brown
Black Veg Society
+1 443-343-2834
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability
for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this
article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
MENAFN27082024003118003196ID1108607773
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.