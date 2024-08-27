(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Fatima Latifova
Read more
One of the Armenian lobby's favorite pastimes in the West is to
spotlight "Armenian celebrities" who have gained fame through
"special" means. The Kardashian family, which has established
itself in the U.S., is a prime example of this lobbying tool.
Kimberly Kardashian, the most biased member of the Kardashian
family against the Azerbaijani people and state, launched a
fundraising campaign through social media during the Second
Garabagh War.
Currently, one of the hot topics in the U.S. is the presidential
elections scheduled for November. Looking at the election
campaigns, it is evident that Joe Biden is no longer considered a
candidate. The remaining contenders are Kamala Harris and Donald
Trump, and the Kardashians have already moved to entice Kamala
Harris.
Indeed, the Armenian lobby's strategy of buying Western
politicians with money has become a habit. We have previously heard
accusations and biased statements financed by Armenian bribes
through many ambassadors and representatives. Now, with the help of
the Kardashians, the stakes have been raised, targeting a U.S.
presidential candidate.
Why Kamala Harris?
Among the contenders for power in the U.S., Donald Trump is the
most noticeable figure. So why is the Armenian lobby aiming to win
Kamala Harris' favor instead of Trump's? The reality is that during
Trump's presidency, not only did the U.S. economy grow, but peace
in the world was also somewhat established. This was because
Trump's primary goal was not to escalate tensions in foreign
regions but to focus on the U.S. economy, social life, and welfare.
Considering that Donald Trump attaches special importance to
relations with Azerbaijan, it is natural that the Armenian lobby
does not support him. They needed someone who would support
Armenians and increase tensions in the South Caucasus as the U.S.
President.
Realizing that they would not get this support from Trump, the
pro-Armenian forces redirected their efforts towards Kamala Harris,
gifting her $100 million through Kim Kardashian. Of course, Harris'
role is crucial here. It remains unclear what steps the
presidential candidate will take in return for Kardashian's
bribe.
Kim Kardashian and PR Campaign
During the Second Garabagh War, Kim Kardashian tried to collect
donations for the Armenian army through videos posted on her
Instagram account and spread misinformation about Azerbaijan while
shedding crocodile tears. It is easy for Armenians, who expelled 1
million Azerbaijanis from their homes and committed genocide and
crimes in Garabagh, to label Azerbaijan as an aggressor for
liberating its territories.
However, candidates for the U.S. presidency should be well aware
of this nation, which has historically been under the patronage of
other states and attempted to seize other countries' lands.
Today, Armenia, with the help of its PR campaigns, is trying to
inscribe the fictitious "Armenian Genocide" story into the annals
of history. Creating a fictitious state on Azerbaijani lands and
appropriating many cultural and social traditions, while blaming
Azerbaijan for covering up these crimes, is unacceptable.
The bribe Kim Kardashian gave to Kamala Harris under the guise
of charity delays the already stalled peace negotiations between
Armenia and Azerbaijan. Thus, the Armenian lobby and the Pashinyan
administration are clearly demonstrating their lack of interest in
peace in the South Caucasus.
MENAFN27082024000195011045ID1108607541
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.