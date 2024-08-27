(MENAFN- AzerNews) Fatima Latifova Read more

One of the Armenian lobby's favorite pastimes in the West is to spotlight "Armenian celebrities" who have gained fame through "special" means. The Kardashian family, which has established itself in the U.S., is a prime example of this lobbying tool. Kimberly Kardashian, the most biased member of the Kardashian family against the Azerbaijani people and state, launched a fundraising campaign through social during the Second Garabagh War.

Currently, one of the hot topics in the U.S. is the presidential elections scheduled for November. Looking at the election campaigns, it is evident that Joe Biden is no longer considered a candidate. The remaining contenders are Kamala Harris and Donald Trump, and the Kardashians have already moved to entice Kamala Harris.

Indeed, the Armenian lobby's strategy of buying Western politicians with money has become a habit. We have previously heard accusations and biased statements financed by Armenian bribes through many ambassadors and representatives. Now, with the help of the Kardashians, the stakes have been raised, targeting a U.S. presidential candidate.

Why Kamala Harris?

Among the contenders for power in the U.S., Donald Trump is the most noticeable figure. So why is the Armenian lobby aiming to win Kamala Harris' favor instead of Trump's? The reality is that during Trump's presidency, not only did the U.S. economy grow, but peace in the world was also somewhat established. This was because Trump's primary goal was not to escalate tensions in foreign regions but to focus on the U.S. economy, social life, and welfare. Considering that Donald Trump attaches special importance to relations with Azerbaijan, it is natural that the Armenian lobby does not support him. They needed someone who would support Armenians and increase tensions in the South Caucasus as the U.S. President.

Realizing that they would not get this support from Trump, the pro-Armenian forces redirected their efforts towards Kamala Harris, gifting her $100 million through Kim Kardashian. Of course, Harris' role is crucial here. It remains unclear what steps the presidential candidate will take in return for Kardashian's bribe.

Kim Kardashian and PR Campaign

During the Second Garabagh War, Kim Kardashian tried to collect donations for the Armenian army through videos posted on her Instagram account and spread misinformation about Azerbaijan while shedding crocodile tears. It is easy for Armenians, who expelled 1 million Azerbaijanis from their homes and committed genocide and crimes in Garabagh, to label Azerbaijan as an aggressor for liberating its territories.

However, candidates for the U.S. presidency should be well aware of this nation, which has historically been under the patronage of other states and attempted to seize other countries' lands.

Today, Armenia, with the help of its PR campaigns, is trying to inscribe the fictitious "Armenian Genocide" story into the annals of history. Creating a fictitious state on Azerbaijani lands and appropriating many cultural and social traditions, while blaming Azerbaijan for covering up these crimes, is unacceptable.

The bribe Kim Kardashian gave to Kamala Harris under the guise of charity delays the already stalled peace negotiations between Armenia and Azerbaijan. Thus, the Armenian lobby and the Pashinyan administration are clearly demonstrating their lack of interest in peace in the South Caucasus.