Covia Celebrates Outstanding Safety Performance

Every Covia facility is responsible for upholding high standards of safety, health, and security performance. Each year, Covia recognizes that display exemplary performance and dedication to its Safety First value. Several plants have gone at least 5 years without a lost time incident (LTI):



Roff, Oklahoma, USA – 38 Years

Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA – 38 Years

Emmett, Idaho, USA – 28 Years

Huntingburg, Indiana, USA – 24 Years

San José, Veracruz, Mexico – 24 Years

Hephzibah, Georgia, USA – 19 Years

Tlaxcala, Tlaxcala, Mexico – 19 Years

Elco, Illinois, USA – 9 Years

Lugoff, South Carolina, USA – 9 Years

Troy Grove, Illinois, USA – 8 Years

Marston, North Carolina, USA – 8 Years

NSO, Ontario, Canada – 6 Years Pevely, Missouri, USA – 6 Years

For more information on how Covia recognizes its top performers, see page 40 of Covia's 2023 ESG report.