Covia Celebrates Outstanding Safety Performance


8/27/2024 2:00:44 PM

(MENAFN- 3BL) Every Covia facility is responsible for upholding high standards of safety, health, and security performance. Each year, Covia recognizes plants that display exemplary performance and dedication to its Safety First value. Several plants have gone at least 5 years without a lost time incident (LTI):

  • Roff, Oklahoma, USA – 38 Years
  • Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA – 38 Years
  • Emmett, Idaho, USA – 28 Years
  • Huntingburg, Indiana, USA – 24 Years
  • San José, Veracruz, Mexico – 24 Years
  • Hephzibah, Georgia, USA – 19 Years
  • Tlaxcala, Tlaxcala, Mexico – 19 Years
  • Elco, Illinois, USA – 9 Years
  • Lugoff, South Carolina, USA – 9 Years
  • Troy Grove, Illinois, USA – 8 Years
  • Marston, North Carolina, USA – 8 Years
  • NSO, Ontario, Canada – 6 Years
  • Pevely, Missouri, USA – 6 Years

For more information on how Covia recognizes its top performers, see page 40 of Covia's 2023 ESG report.

MENAFN27082024007202015466ID1108606960


3BL

