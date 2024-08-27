Covia Celebrates Outstanding Safety Performance
Date
8/27/2024 2:00:44 PM
(MENAFN- 3BL)
Every Covia facility is responsible for upholding high standards of safety, health, and security performance. Each year, Covia recognizes plants that display exemplary performance and dedication to its Safety First value. Several plants have gone at least 5 years without a lost time incident (LTI):
Roff, Oklahoma, USA – 38 Years
Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA – 38 Years
Emmett, Idaho, USA – 28 Years
Huntingburg, Indiana, USA – 24 Years
San José, Veracruz, Mexico – 24 Years
Hephzibah, Georgia, USA – 19 Years
Tlaxcala, Tlaxcala, Mexico – 19 Years
Elco, Illinois, USA – 9 Years
Lugoff, South Carolina, USA – 9 Years
Troy Grove, Illinois, USA – 8 Years
Marston, North Carolina, USA – 8 Years
NSO, Ontario, Canada – 6 Years
Pevely, Missouri, USA – 6 Years
For more information on how Covia recognizes its top performers, see page 40 of Covia's 2023 ESG report.
MENAFN27082024007202015466ID1108606960
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.