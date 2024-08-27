MAP International Responds To Humanitarian Crises Worldwide

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Vital and Medical Supplies Shipped to Disaster Zones

- Chris Palombo, MAP's new President and CEO, GEORGIA, USA, August 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- MAP International, a Brunswick-based global organization, has responded to several major humanitarian crises this year, both internationally and domestically. As the organization celebrates its 70th anniversary, MAP continues its decades-long heritage of efficient and effective emergency response, sending aid to people suffering all over the world.As the Israel/Gaza conflict began wreaking havoc and devastation on the entire region, MAP International sent medicine and health supplies through Jordan to reach those suffering in Southern Lebanon, West Bank, and Gaza.In Haiti, political instability coupled with rising levels of gang violence and a cholera epidemic, have plunged the population into crisis. Approximately 2500 Haitians were killed or injured in the first three months of 2024 due to gang violence, and many are facing shortages of food, medicine, and other basic necessities. When the airport in Port-au-Prince re-opened in April after being shut down for 3 months, MAP International was the first NGO on the ground in Haiti with humanitarian aid.MAP International also responded to deliver supplies to Texas immediately following Hurricane Beryl's landfall in July.Hurricane Beryl was the earliest recorded Category-5 Atlantic storm on record, with extreme winds causing damage to crops and knocking out power for 3 million Texans for days.Hurricane Beryl also caused catastrophic damage in Jamaica, destroying over $6 million in food crops and infrastructure, leaving many Jamaicans without power, facing food shortages, and unable to access critically needed medical care. In response, MAP International is shipping two 40-foot containers of medicine and health supplies to their partner on the ground in Jamaica, as well as 100 Emergency Response Packs.These shipments will provide approximately $11 million in medical supplies for Jamaica, and include vital medicines like antibiotics, prenatal vitamins, oral rehydration solution, and medications for diabetes and mental health conditions.Notably, the Emergency Response Packs (ERPs) are a new product offered by MAP International, designed specifically to support health systems in the wake of a disaster. ERPs provide medicines that are universally needed in times of emergency, including antibiotics, mental health medications, and chronic disease medications. These carefully selected products help treat acute infections caused by a disaster, as well as help prevent the disruption of care for patients who need to maintain consistent treatment for their chronic health conditions.MAP International continues to send aid to those suffering in the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, and is also currently preparing a shipment of medicine and health supplies to bring help to the battered region of southern Lebanon.Nearly 100,000 Lebanese have been displaced in the past 10 months because of the conflict between Israel and the Lebanese terrorist group Hezbollah. MAP's shipment will include 2 Interagency Emergency Health Kits (IEHKs), 2700 Disaster Health Kits (DHKs), and $4 million of urgently needed medicines.“As hurricane season continues and armed conflicts across the globe persist, we stand ready to deliver aid to those who are facing crises,” says Chris Palombo, MAP's new President and CEO.“Our organization maintains a proactive approach to emergency response, and we are deeply grateful to our donors, whose generosity enables us to provide lifesaving medicine and health supplies to those in need in the wake of disasters.”To learn more about MAP International or to support their emergency response program, visit MAP .About MAP InternationalMAP International is a leading global non-profit humanitarian organization whose goal is to provide medicine for all people. With a strong legacy of humanitarian service spanning 70 years, MAP International continues to evolve and innovate in its mission to make the world a better place for everyone across the globe. Visit MAP for more.###

