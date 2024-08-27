Thrilling K1 Speed Indoor Go-Kart Racing Center Arrives In Traverse City, Michigan!

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Get ready to experience the adrenaline rush of high-speed racing! K1 Speed, the world's largest indoor go-kart racing operator, is proud to announce the grand opening of its newest location in Traverse City, Michigan. This exciting addition offers a fun-filled activity for families, thrill-seekers, and racing enthusiasts of all ages.

Embrace the Future of Racing with Eco-Friendly Speed

K1 Speed is well-known for their indoor go-kart racing experience. Their Italian all-electric go-karts can reach speeds of up to 45 miles per hour, the fastest in the industry.

Continue Reading

K1 Speed Traverse City features high-performance, all-electric lithium-powered go-karts. These zero-emission machines provide a thrilling racing experience while being environmentally friendly and quieter than traditional gas-powered karts.

Beyond the Race Track: Fun for Everyone

The excitement doesn't stop at the finish line! After the checkered flag flies, guests can enjoy a state-of-the-art arcade featuring classic and modern video games, and exciting redemption games. Challenge your friends to a game of pool or air hockey, or simply relax and watch the races from the comfortable Paddock Lounge.

Fuel Up and Celebrate

The Paddock Lounge café offers a delicious selection of food and beverages for everyone to enjoy. From pizzas and burgers to unique offerings like mac and cheese bites and pulled pork nachos, there's something to satisfy every appetite. Wash it all down with a refreshing soft drink, Red Bull, or Gatorade.

Host Your Perfect Event

K1 Speed Traverse City also features two spacious private event rooms, perfect for birthday parties, corporate team-building events, bachelor/bachelorette parties, retirement celebrations, or any other special occasion.

Visit K1 Speed Traverse City Today!

K1 Speed Traverse City is conveniently located in Garfield Township at the former Sears building at the Cherryland Center. For more information, visit

ABOUT K1 SPEED

Founded by David and Susan Danglard in 2003, K1 Speed is the largest indoor electric kart racing brand in the world. The company's 100 kart racing centers span 30 states and 10 countries. K1 Speed pioneered electric indoor kart racing in America and appeals to a broad consumer base, including men and women of all ages. The company targets arrive-and-drive customers, private parties and corporate events. In addition to electric karting, K1 Speed centers offer food and beverage options through its onsite Paddock Lounge concept, racing simulators, arcade games, race gear, racing leagues and championship events.

SOURCE K1 Speed INC