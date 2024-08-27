WHO unveils new global initiative to address human-to-human transmission of mpox

(MENAFN) On Monday, the World Organization (WHO) unveiled a new global initiative aimed at addressing the human-to-human transmission of mpox. The initiative, known as the Strategic Preparedness and Response Plan, is set to run from September 2024 through February 2025 and will require a total of 135 million U.S. dollars in funding. This comprehensive plan is designed to strengthen global, regional, and national efforts by improving surveillance and response strategies, ensuring equitable access to diagnostics and vaccines, reducing the risk of animal-to-human transmission, and empowering communities to manage outbreaks effectively.



A key component of the plan involves targeting high-risk groups, including close contacts of infected individuals and healthcare workers, with vaccination efforts to break the chains of transmission. The strategy will emphasize providing strategic leadership and guidance, as well as ensuring that medical treatment is accessible to vulnerable populations in affected regions.



WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus expressed confidence in the plan's potential, stating, "The mpox outbreaks in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and neighboring countries can be controlled, and can be stopped." His statement underscores the organization’s commitment to tackling the outbreaks with a focused and well-supported response.



In support of this plan, a funding appeal is expected to be launched soon, seeking to mobilize the necessary resources to effectively implement the proposed strategies and achieve the outlined objectives.

