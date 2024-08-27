BRANDON LAKE AND PHIL WICKHAM PRESENT 'FOR THE ONE' TOUR DOCUMENTARY WITH FATHOM

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Brandon Lake and Phil

Wickham present FOR THE ONE tour documentary coming to theaters nationwide this fall via Fathom.

Wickham and Lake, both celebrated for their inspiring and powerful performances, bring their songs to life in a new and profound way. FOR THE ONE not only highlights their dynamic live performances from the Summer Worship Nights Tour but also explores the deeper stories behind their music, revealing the personal and collective experiences that have shaped their artistic journeys.

Phil Wickham and Brandon Lake Present: FOR THE ONE

"Never in my life did I think I would be a part of telling a piece of my story in theaters. I hope the stories encountered through this movie show everyone watching how much they are loved by the ONE. I can't wait to share this with the world and I hope people are encouraged by it," said Phil Wickham.

"My hope for this project is that it would not only show what it takes to go on tour, but why the music and touring mean so much to us. Countless lives have been changed, especially ours. Though we've had the opportunity to influence many, our focus remains FOR THE ONE," said Brandon Lake.

FOR THE ONE is directed by Noah Taher, produced by Dove Award and Billboard Music Video Award-winning Ken Carpenter (Angel Studios' THE SHIFT), and executive produced by Ben Howard (BLUE MIRACLE, THE LONG GAME). Lake and Wickham are repped by UTA, who packaged the film.

SYNOPSIS: FOR THE ONE

is a groundbreaking film that journeys through the stories that gave flight to the Summer Worship Nights tour. A triumph of music, vision, worship, and community, FOR THE ONE weaves the songs and the passion of Brandon Lake and Phil Wickham into an unforgettable tour documentary.

For more information and to sign up for updates, please visit

About Fathom Events

Fathom is a recognized leader in the entertainment industry as one of the top distributors of content to movie theaters in North America. Owned by AMC Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: AMC ); Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK ); and Regal, a subsidiary of the Cineworld Group (LSE: CINE.L), Fathom operates the largest cinema distribution network, delivering a wide variety of programming and experiences to cinema audiences in all the top U.S. markets and to more than 45 countries. For more information, visit .

About Brandon Lake

Brandon Lake is a GRAMMY® and GMA Dove Award-winning artist and songwriter. He lives with his wife, Brittany, and their three sons in Charleston, South Carolina. As a worship leader for gatherings around the nation, he has found his purpose in calling followers of Jesus into a posture of freedom and confidence-creating space to boldly declare truth and expect the miraculous. Through releasing his solo albums and collaborating with artists across the country he has taken home five GRAMMY® Awards and been nominated for a total of ten over the course of his professional music career. Believing that God has a unique and powerful purpose for each and every one of us, Lake longs to see individuals and families "live free and be everything that God has called them to be." His Little Lion Lungs book is one of many projects and resources to serve the home in discovering the powerful weapon of worship. To learn more, visit brandonlake .

About Phil Wickham

Phil Wickham is a GRAMMY® nominated, Dove Award-winning modern worship artist whose songs have been sung in churches around the world. His most recent single, "The Jesus Way", is a bold declaration of what choosing a life in the Christian faith truly means. His 2024 Grammy Nominated "I Believe" Album went #1 on the Billboard Top Christian Albums, while his song "This Is Our God" remained #1 on the Billboard for multiple weeks. In 2023, Phil was nominated for 5 GMA Dove Awards, including "Song of the Year - Then Christ Came", "Songwriter of the Year", "Artist of the Year", "Worship Recorded Song of the Year - Holy Forever", and "Worship Recorded Song of the Year - This Is Our God". Also in 2023, he was nominated for two GRAMMY® awards in the category of "Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song," recognizing the songs, "Hymn of Heaven" and "Holy Forever." The Hymn of Heaven Album won him "Worship Album of the Year" at the 2022 GMA Dove Awards, while he was named "Songwriter of the Year" as well as awarded "Worship Recorded Song of the Year" for the title track, "Hymn of Heaven." From his Gold-certified singles "This is Amazing Grace" and "Living Hope," to his latest project, I Believe, Wickham's music has received hundreds of millions of streams across his catalog and platforms. Wickham's discography includes nine full-length projects, multiple Christmas releases, and a series of popular Singalong records. In his most recent book release, "I Believe Devotional", Phil invites people on a 14 day journey to living a life of greater faith. To learn more, visit .

