Are You Salty, Spiced Or Sweet? Portillo’S New Salted Caramel Spice Cake Has It All

CHICAGO, Aug. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the summer season comes to an end, Portillo's , the fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of unrivaled Chicago-style street food, is ready to spice things up and elevate its dessert lineup with the launch of the Salted Caramel Spice Cake . This marks the first new cake offering from Portillo's in over 20 years, joining the brand's fan-favorite Chocolate Cake, Strawberry Shortcake and Chocolate Éclair Cake.



Starting August 27, the new decadent, seasonal treat joins menus nationwide for a limited time and can be enjoyed by the slice, as a whole cake or in Portillo's famed Cake Shake. Featuring two layers of moist spice cake iced with salted caramel frosting, the Salted Caramel Spice Cake is the perfect combination of salty and sweet with a little spice to satisfy any craving and any mood.

“From our famous chocolate cake to other fan-favorites such as the Strawberry Shortcake, it's no secret that Portillo's knows how to make delicious and crave-worthy cakes, and our new Salted Caramel Spice Cake is no exception,” said Garret Kern, Portillo's VP of Strategy and Culinary.“As our first new cake in 20 years, we wanted to be sure it would be something guests would love. With the perfect balance of salty, sweet and spice, the Salted Caramel Spice Cake is sure to quickly become a Portillo's favorite.”

Additionally, for the month of September – or should we say“Spice-tember” – guests can get a $1 slice of Salted Caramel Spice Cake with the purchase of any entrée when dining in or visiting the Portillo's drive thru.*

*For a limited time in the month of September, starting September 1, 2024, get one (1) $1 slice of Salted Caramel Spice Cake with the purchase of each full-priced entrée, while daily supplies last. Limit (5) per ticket. Full cakes, cake shakes, and other cake slices and desserts excluded. Available only at participating restaurants in Arizona, California, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Florida, Michigan, Minnesota, Texas and Wisconsin for orders for dine-in and drive-thru. Cannot be combined with other offers. Not valid on food truck, catering, shipping, or third-party website orders. No cash value. Tax not included. Limited time offer.

ABOUT PORTILLO's

In 1963, Dick Portillo invested $1,100 into a small trailer to open the first Portillo's hot dog stand in Villa Park, Ill., which he called“The Dog House.” Years later, Portillo's has grown to include more than 85 restaurants across 10 states. Portillo's is best known for its Chicago-style hot dogs, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, fresh salads and famous chocolate cake. Portillo's favorites are available through its fast-growing catering business. Portillo's also ships food to all 50 states via .

