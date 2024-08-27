Global Military Products Awarded US Army IDIQ Contract For Mortar Shell Bodies

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Military Products, a leading defense contractor based in Tampa, Florida, is proud to announce that it has been awarded a contract by the U.S. to manufacture, test, package, produce, and deliver 60mm and 81mm mortar shell bodies and their variants. The contract, awarded under Contract W15QKN-24-D-0031, is a firm-fixed-price, Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) agreement with a total potential value of $211,983,283. Global Military Products, along with two other defense contractors were awarded an IDIQ contract and will compete for each delivery order under this contract.

Jeff Brunozzi, President of Global Ordnance Holdings, Global Military Products' parent company stated: "Global Military Products is proud to have won this IDIQ contract for supply of 60mm & 81mm mortar bodies. This is a significant strategic win for our company and the culmination of several years of work to develop the capability and capacity of mortar body manufacturing. Our team, including our supply chain partner Modern Industries of Erie, PA, is excited about the opportunity to support the

U.S. Army supplying these critically needed mortar shell bodies during this time of high demand on large caliber ammunition."

The awarded contract will enable Global Military Products to continue to demonstrate its ability and commitment to delivering high-quality products to support the U.S. Army.

Work locations and funding for each order will be determined as the contract progresses, with an estimated completion date of July 31, 2029. The contracting activity is managed by the Picatinny Arsenal, Wharton, New Jersey.

