Legal Battles Loom As Brazil Seeks To Expand Gas Market

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) On August 26, the Brazilian announced measures to boost natural availability.



This policy, unveiled during a National Council for Policy meeting, has sparked debate. supporters applaud the initiative, while oil sector experts predict challenges.



President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and Energy Alexandre Silveira led this effort. They incorporated the new directives into Decree 10.712.



This decree extends the National Agency's (ANP ) oversight across the entire chain, from production to transport. The key to the decree is its approach to reinjection.



Currently, 56% of Brazil's natural gas production is reinjected to maintain oil reservoir pressure. The global average is only 25%. The government aims to lower this rate to increase market supply.







Furthermore, the ANP will now regulate tariffs for gas pipelines. This impacts industries reliant on natural gas, like aluminum, glass, and chemicals.



They have long criticized the high fees charged by Petrobras, the main pipeline operator. Financially, the stakes are high. Natural gas costs $14 per million British Thermal Units (BTU) in Brazil.

Impact of Proposed Gas Price Reductions

With the proposed changes, prices could drop by up to 40%, potentially reaching around $9 per million BTU.



This reduction could significantly cut operational costs for industries and possibly lead to lower consumer prices. However, the policy faces criticism for potentially breaching existing contracts and the 2021 Gas Law.



The extensive reach of the decree could alter pre-approved exploration and production plans, infringing established rights and sparking legal disputes.



Karina Santos, a sustainability attorney, highlighted that the decree could impose new producer obligations, conflicting with economic analyses and existing contracts.



This could lead to costly, time-consuming changes in infrastructure for operational platforms. In essence, the decree aims to enhance natural gas availability and reduce costs.



However, it introduces complexities that could lead to legal challenges and require substantial industry adjustments.



The success of these measures will hinge on their legal validity and the practical impact of the changes enacted.



