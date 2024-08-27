Maritime incidents near Yemen highlight regional tensions

(MENAFN) The UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reported an incident occurring 61 nautical miles southeast of Mokha, Yemen, where a ship's captain spotted an unmanned craft and two small boats positioned about two nautical miles to the north. This sighting, though not detailed, raised concerns about potential maritime security issues in the region. In a separate report, British maritime security firm Ambrey identified another incident approximately 80 nautical miles southwest of Aden, Yemen, though details were not provided.



Additionally, the European Union's naval mission confirmed that the Greek-flagged oil tanker Sunion remains ablaze following repeated attacks by Houthi militia in the Red Sea. Despite the ongoing fire, there has been no significant oil spill reported. This attack represents the most severe escalation by the militia in recent weeks and has disrupted global trade, which typically sees around USD1 trillion in transactions passing through this critical waterway. It has also impacted aid shipments to the war-torn regions of Sudan and Yemen. Images from the EU's Aspides mission showed extensive smoke emanating from various parts of the Sunion's deck, while earlier footage indicated that the militia had re-boarded the abandoned vessel, loading it with explosives in an attempt to sink it.



