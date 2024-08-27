Hypocrisy declares "right of Israel to self-defense"

(MENAFN) It is increasingly evident that the characterization of Israel's actions in Gaza over the past ten months as "defensive" is deeply flawed. Yet, this portrayal persists in many circles of American power and outlets supportive of Israel. Fortunately, there are signs that this narrative is starting to shift, with growing calls for recognizing the right of Palestinians to defend themselves, resist occupation, and strive for liberation.



For months, the relentless portrayal of Israel's military actions as self-defense has been perpetuated despite the clear pattern of violence and violations of humanitarian and international laws. The prevailing narrative, echoed by politicians and mainstream media, perpetuates the notion that Israel's actions, no matter how severe, are justified under the guise of self-defense. This perspective is profoundly skewed, as it tends to ignore the broader context and the severe imbalances in power.



Israel's claims to self-defense are rarely scrutinized. The country boasts one of the most advanced militaries globally, equipped with 581 aircraft, including sophisticated models such as the F-15, F-16, and F-35 stealth fighters. Additionally, Israel has cutting-edge air defense systems and an arsenal of approximately 400 nuclear weapons with delivery mechanisms. With unwavering support from the United States, the world's preeminent military power, Israel's security apparatus is robust and well-protected. Yet, the prevailing discourse often suggests that Israel is under substantial threat, an assertion that is difficult to reconcile with the nation's formidable military capabilities.



In stark contrast, Palestinians, who face severe oppression and are in desperate need of protection, are denied the right to self-defense. They are subjected to a life of confinement and hardship in Gaza, a situation likened to a modern-day concentration camp. The international community often demands that Palestinians accept their plight with resignation, enduring marginalization, injustice, and humiliation without recourse to resistance. This stance reinforces an unjust double standard, where the right to self-defense is reserved for one side while the other is forced into passivity and submission.



The ongoing debate highlights a significant moral and political hypocrisy. As more voices advocate for the recognition of Palestinian rights and self-defense, the need to reassess the prevailing narratives about self-defense and occupation becomes increasingly urgent. It is essential to address these discrepancies and acknowledge the legitimate struggles of those who are systematically oppressed while critically examining the justifications offered by those in power.

