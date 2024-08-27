'Won't Tell Anyone': Cristiano Ronaldo Shocks With 'Secret' Retirement Plan, Confirms No Interest In Coaching

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Legendary Portugal striker Cristiano has announced that he intends to keep his retirement from international a closely guarded secret. The 39-year-old Portuguese icon has revealed that he plans to exit the international stage spontaneously, without any prior notice. Additionally, Ronaldo has clarified that he has no aspirations of becoming a football coach in the future, focusing instead on other pursuits outside of the sport.

As Portugal prepares for upcoming Nations League matches, Ronaldo spoke candidly about his future in an interview with Portuguese channel NOW. Despite being in the later stages of his illustrious career, the former Real Madrid and Manchester United star remains committed to contributing to the national team. Ronaldo emphasized his desire to continue helping Portugal in their forthcoming fixtures, particularly the Nations League matches.

"When I leave the national team, I won't tell anyone beforehand, and it will be a very spontaneous decision on my part, but also a very well-thought-out one," Ronaldo stated. "Right now, what I want most is to help the national team in its upcoming matches. We have the Nations League coming up soon, and I would really like to play there."

Ronaldo also addressed speculation regarding his post-football career, firmly stating that he does not envision himself in a coaching role.

"At the moment, I'm not thinking about being a coach of the first team or any team. It doesn't even cross my mind. I've never thought about it. I don't see my future going through that," he explained. "I see myself doing other things outside of football, but only God knows what the future holds."

Ronaldo's career has been nothing short of extraordinary. Holding the record for the most international appearances in men's football with 212 caps and 130 goals for Portugal, he continues to be a significant presence on the field. Despite his age, Ronaldo remains a vital asset for both his club, Al Nassr FC in the Saudi Pro League, and the Portuguese national team.

Ronaldo is expected to feature in Al Nassr's upcoming Saudi Pro League clash against Al-Feiha on Tuesday. Following this, he may also represent Portugal in their Nations League opener against Croatia on September 5. As Ronaldo approaches his 41st birthday ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, speculation abounds regarding whether this tournament will mark his final appearance on the international stage.

Looking beyond his football career, Ronaldo has been actively building his presence in digital media. His YouTube channel, 'UR Cristiano', is rapidly approaching 50 million subscribers, while his substantial following across social media platforms-112.7 million on Twitter, 170 million on Facebook, and 637 million on Instagram-positions him to potentially become the first individual to reach 1 billion combined followers.

Ronaldo's future appears to be steering towards business and media ventures rather than coaching. As he continues to achieve remarkable milestones in football and digital media, his next steps will unfold in time, but for now, he remains focused on making a significant impact both on and off the field.