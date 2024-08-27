One Person Killed, Ten Wounded In Kherson Region In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On August 26, one person was killed and ten others were wounded in Russian strikes in the Kherson region.

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson regional military administration, said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

According to him, Antonivka, Dniprovske, Tokarivka, Sadove, Bilozerka, Tomyna Balka, Kizomys, Shyroka Balka, Inzhenerne, Prydniprovske, Stanislav, Mykhailivka, Zolota Balka, Havrylivka, Dudchany, Osokorivka, Tiahyntsi, Potiomkyne, Novoraisk, Topolyne and Kherson came under enemy fire and air strikes.

The enemy launched a missile attack on the Beryslav district. The Air Force intercepted and destroyed the missile.

The Russian military hit a critical infrastructure facility, educational and medical institutions, an administrative building, and residential areas of the region's towns and villages.

In particular, 5 multi-storey buildings, 13 private houses, a gas pipeline, outbuildings, private and official vehicles were damaged.

One person was killed and 10 others were injured as a result of Russian aggression.

As reported by Ukrinform, Russian troops attacked the village of Mykhailivka in the Kherson region with kamikaze drones, hitting the building of a local educational institution.