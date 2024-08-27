Dr. Simon Ourian Reviews IPL Therapy: Addressing Skin Pigmentation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dr. Simon Ourian, M.D., Cosmetic Dermatology expert and founder of Epione Beverly Hills

Dr. Simon Ourian shares insights on Chemical Peels, highlighting their benefits but also cautioning about potential risks and side effects.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The 2020s have quickly become the decade of self-image. Numerous cosmetic treatments and procedures have been trending throughout the aesthetics world. One in particular is Chemical Peels. Chemical peels have gained significant traction and popularity over the last few years, being mentioned as part of the skincare regimens of many celebrities.

Dr. Simon Ourian, the founder of Epione Beverly Hills, has proven himself as the king of the hill within the aesthetics community. His technique and results have been celebrated by some of the biggest names in the fashion and entertainment world. Dr. Ourian is diving in and giving us his expert insight into Chemical Peels, their pros and cons, and what to expect when undergoing one.

Pros:

- Improving skin texture, Chemical Peels help smooth out rough skin, making it softer and more even, promotes the production of collagen, which can improve skin firmness and elasticity

- Chemical peels can provide a radiant glow by removing dead skin cells and promoting skin regeneration, resulting in a brighter complexion.

- Minimizes the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines, mainly by targeting around the eyes and mouth

- Often results in clearer skin. Associated with treating acne and reducing acne scars

- Reduces hyperpigmentation, sun spots, and age spots

- Treatments can be customizable and tailored to the patient's specific needs, from superficial to deep peels.

- Chemical Peels are less invasive than other cosmetic procedures like laser treatment or surgery.



Cons:

-Chemical Peels may cause red, dry, and irritated skin, which can last from a few days to a few weeks

- There is a risk of scarring, especially in people with a history of keloids

- Some patients may experience hyperpigmentation (darker skin) or hypopigmentation (lighter skin) after a peel. This is more common in people with darker skin tones

- Newly treated skin will be more sensitive to the sun, increasing the risk of sunburn and sun damage if not adequately protected

- Depending on the depth of the peel, there may be a recovery period sensitive and peeling

- Chemical Peels can be costly, especially deeper peels, and multiple sessions might be required to achieve the desired results

- There is a high risk of infection if the skin is not properly cared for during the healing process



"Chemical Peels can be a highly effective solution to improve the skin's appearance and touch. It is very important to consult with a qualified and experienced dermatologist or cosmetic surgeon to determine if you are the right candidate." – Dr. Simon Ourian

About Dr. Simon Ourian and Epione Beverly Hills

Dr. Ourian is a renowned expert in cosmetic dermatology and celebrated by some of the biggest names in Hollywood and across the world for techniques of non-invasive procedures. Epione Beverly Hills offers cutting-edge treatment and personalized care on a patient-to-patient basis.

For more information or to schedule a consultation, please visit or call/text (310) 651-6267.

