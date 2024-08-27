QFA Celebrates 'Back-To-School' Event

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: The Qatar Association (QFA) marked the "Back to School" event as part of its social responsibility initiative for the 2024-2025 football season at the Place Vendome Mall. The event featured the presence of national team player Ahmed Al Rawi, who distributed gifts, including school bags, to both male and female students visiting the mall, and commemorative photographs were taken with them.

Additionally, QFA provided souvenirs and school bags to students from Al Yarmouk Preparatory School for Boys, Tariq Bin Ziyad, Abdullah Al Misnad Preparatory School for Boys, Al Rayyan School for Boys, Al Rayyan School for Girls, Al Maha Academy for Boys, Al Maha Academy for Girls, and the American Academy School, in celebration of the upcoming school year. This initiative is part of the Ministry of Interior's activities, represented by the Stadium Security Department through the "You Matter" initiative, which aims to raise community awareness regarding stadium security.

QFA also extended an invitation to students to attend the match between the national team and the Emirati team, scheduled for Thursday, September 5, at Ahmed bin Ali World Cup Stadium at 7:00 pm. This match marks the beginning of Al Annabi's journey in the third stage of the Asian qualifiers for the 26th FIFA World Cup.

The Back to School celebration is an annual event that the Federation prioritises as part of its ongoing commitment to being a leader in social initiatives. This effort is aimed at engaging the local community at all levels and encouraging participation in the world's most popular sport, thereby reinforcing the importance of community partnerships with schools to foster a generation that appreciates Qatari football.

It is worth noting that such events are considered an essential part of the work of QFA, which seeks to link football with all segments of society, especially children, who are one of the important segments targeted by the federation in all the activities and events it offers, as they include the future generation, which is heavily relied upon to build Qatar's renaissance in all fields, including sports.