Inbank Issued 10 Million Euros Worth Of New Shares

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AS Inbank has issued 555,384 new shares through direct offering to existing and new investors. The subscription period ended on 23 August 2024 and the Supervisory Board of Inbank decided to issue a total of 10.14 million euros worth of new shares to 52 investors.

The subscription period took place from 9 August 2024 to 23 August 2024. The price of one offered share was 18.25 euros, of which 0.10 euros was the nominal value and 18.15 euros the share premium. As a result of the new share issue, Inbank's share capital, after the registration of the share capital increase in the Estonian Commercial Register, will be 1,151,966.3 euros, and the total number of shares after the issue will be 11,519,663.

Priit Põldoja, Chairman of the Management Board, comments:

“Inbank continues to operate successfully and grow even in challenging economic and capital market conditions. I'm very glad that we met our capital raise target in full and secured multiple new investors including Swedbank pension funds as a lead investor, contributing 3 million euros to the company. We are seeing that Inbank's unique business model is gaining market share, and this capital injection will allow us to further accelerate our international growth.”

Inbank is a financial technology company with an EU banking license that connects merchants, consumers and financial institutions on its next generation embedded finance platform. Partnering with 6,100 merchants, Inbank has 895,000+ active contracts and collects deposits across 7 markets in Europe. Inbank bonds are listed on the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange.

Additional information:

Merit Arva

Inbank AS

Head of Brand and Communications

