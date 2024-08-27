Vietjet's Love Connection Campaign Returns With Phase Two: 50 Lucky Winners Get The Chance To Explore Vietnam

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, 27th August 2024 – Vietjet, a leading new-age airline, proudly announces the launch of its "Love Connection Phase 2 - Dreams Take Flight India," offering an extraordinary opportunity for 50 individuals across India to explore their passions in Vietnam, discover a whole new world, and explore a whole“new me.” This initiative clearly reflects the company's commitment to social responsibility by promoting rich culture, community welfare, and fostering talents in India.



Understanding the dreams of Indians to and engage in cultural exchanges, Vietjet's "Love Connection - Dream Take Flight India" presents an opportunity for selected participants to experience the arts, culture, and culinary legacy of Vietnam. For young individuals pursuing passions in photography, culinary arts, or music, this program offers the chance to follow their dreams and turn them into reality with Vietjet's return tickets.



The Vietjet "Love Connection - Dream Take Flight India" program offers 50 return flight tickets from India (Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Kochi) to Vietnam (Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Da Nang). The program was launched on August 20, 2024, and runs until December 15, 2024. There will be monthly winners, with the final announcement at the end of December 2024. Participants can sign up for the program at vietjetair, submit their passions, and express their desire to visit Vietnam to experience its arts, culture, cuisine, and natural beauty.



According to the contest rules, applicants must be of Indian nationality currently residing, studying, or working in India. Additionally, participants must have a travel itinerary and an intention for cultural exchange in Vietnam and must be legally able to travel by air in accordance with law regulations and Vietjet Air's General Conditions of Carriage.



The foundation of this program is Vietjet's commitment to promoting cultural initiatives and contributing to societal development. By implementing the "Love Connection - Dream Take Flight India" program, Vietjet aims to invest in young Indian talent and provide them with a unique opportunity to learn about Vietnamese culture.



In collaboration with Furama Resort Danang, a world-class resort renowned as Vietnam's culinary beach resort, the "Love Connection - Dream Take Flight" program also offers participants wonderful opportunities to receive specialized training in the hospitality industry at international standards. The most inspiring stories will have the chance to join free professional training in hospitality, powered by IBH Academy, and put their skills into practice at Furama Resort Danang, Furama Villas Danang, the International Convention Centre (ICP), and the Ariyana Convention Centre Danang.



In India, the airline has established several strategic expansions, operating a total of 29 weekly round-trip flights and creating direct connections between Vietnam and four key Indian cities – New Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, and Kochi. VietJet's footprint and connectivity between Vietnam and India are well established, expanding through modern fleets, dedicated crews, and attractive promotions specific to Indian customers.



Vietjet is a new-age airline company focused on delivering superior aviation services and enhancing society's welfare. Through this program, Vietjet plans to bring people from both countries closer, bridging the gap and helping young talents gain international exposure, thereby giving flight to their dreams.



*Terms & Conditions applied*





About Vietjet



The new-age carrier Vietjet has not only revolutionized the aviation industry in Vietnam but also been a pioneering airline across the region and around the world. With a focus on cost management ability, effective operations, and performance, applying the latest technology to all activities and leading the trend, Vietjet offers flying opportunities with cost-saving and flexible fares as well as diversified services to meet customers' demands.



Vietjet is a fully-fledged member of International Air Transport Association (IATA) with the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certificate. As Vietnam's largest private carrier, the airline has been awarded the highest ranking for safety with 7 stars by the world's only safety and product rating website airlineratings and listed as one of the world's 50 best airlines for healthy financing and operations by Airfinance Journal in many consecutive years. The airline has also been named as Best Low-Cost Carrier by renowned organizations such as Skytrax, CAPA, Airline Ratings, and many others.



Vietjet Airlines currently holds the record for the most direct routes between Vietnam and India, connecting major cities like Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, and Da Nang with New Delhi, Mumbai, and Ahmedabad. This extensive network underscores Vietjet's commitment to enhancing travel experiences and cultural exchange between Vietnam and India





