October 2024 Global Sources Hong Kong Shows Set To Be A Feast Of Innovation

sourcing calendar. This year's spotlight is on pivotal themes such as "innovation, esports thrill, AI integration, sustainability, sports and health, and companionship," with a focus on trending product categories including gaming peripherals, smart home appliances, pet products, and outdoor sports gear.

The event is set to bring together over 5,000 Asian suppliers showcasing an extensive range of more than 300,000 innovative, professional-quality products. It is projected to draw more than 100,000 professional buyers from across the globe.

John Kao, Vice President of Hong Kong Shows & Overseas Shows at Global Sources, emphasized that "Global Sources Hong Kong Shows stand as the premier platform for unveiling new products in Asia, consistently illuminating the global sourcing stage with innovative products.

"The event will also host the Global Sources Best of Innovation Awards, honoring electronic products that excel in design, innovation, and quality, as determined by industry experts and global buyers. New experience zones and interactive esports arena will be introduced to enhance the show's appeal, fostering stronger connections between suppliers and buyers, propelling industry innovation, and delivering a more refined, smart, and eco-friendly product range to consumers worldwide."

Phase 1 (October 11–14)

Global Sources Consumer Electronics

Catering to the sourcing requirements of international buyers seeking new-generation electronic products, including computer peripherals, gaming accessories, automotive and outdoor electronics, as well as audio-visual and commercial electronics.

Global Sources Electronic Components

Displaying an extensive assortment of electronic components, semi-finished battery and energy supply apparatus, connectors, comprehensive solutions for product applications, and an abundance of semiconductor products from the early stages of the supply chain.

Phase 2 (October 18–21)

Global Sources Mobile Electronics

Focusing on distinctively designed mobile electronics, cutting-edge technology applications and cross-border brands by displaying a variety of mobile devices, including smart wearables, AR/VR, mobile accessories, energy storage and charging solutions as well as cross-border e-commerce services.

Global Sources Smart Home, Security & Home Appliances

Brimming with smart and innovative designs in smart home, security products, and home appliances.

Global Sources Home & Kitchen

Presenting a collection of stylish, inventive, and eco-conscious products for the home and kitchen, including home decor, cleaning and storage supplies, as well as kitchenware and dining equipment, catering to the discerning tastes of consumers worldwide seeking an enhanced home living experience.

Global Sources Lifestyle

Dedicated to personalized, high-quality, and sustainable products including pet products, gifts and premiums, stationery and toys, health and personal care products, and more.

Phase 3 (October 27–30)

Global Sources Sports & Outdoor

A curated selection of sports and outdoor products that are not only of superior quality and stylish but also incorporate advanced technology and eco-friendly principles, including outdoor gear, sports equipment, sportswear and backpacks, all aimed at creating a trendy and health-conscious sports and outdoor lifestyle.

Global Sources Baby & Children's Products

Host to a wide array of products and services tailored for babies and children, including baby care items, toys, apparel, strollers, car safety seats, nursery furniture, and more.

Gaming Peripherals are Thriving, with Innovative Products Setting the Pace in the Industry

In line with the surging global demand for gaming products, the Gaming and eSports Hall of Phase 1 will once again present the latest in gaming peripherals. Top-tier industry brands will be featured. Saitake is set to unveil its groundbreaking new gamepad, aiming to establish a new standard with superior performance and ergonomic design. Quiksol will introduce its latest mouse and keyboard combo, pushing the envelope with accuracy and longevity. Beiou will exhibit its newest gaming headset, offering a virtual 7.1 surround sound experience enhanced by customizable sound effects for a truly immersive gaming session. Anbernic will debut its latest portable gaming console, expanding its lineup and catering to the on-the-go gaming enthusiasts. Morphling will showcase its state-of-the-art gaming chair, the L-50Pro, reimagining comfort in gaming seating.

To craft an exceptional gaming products sourcing experience, the show has meticulously designed themed gaming rooms, ranging from business to gaming champion team themes, to cater to the varied preferences of its audience. A dedicated interactive gaming zone will be established to offer visitors a firsthand experience of the smooth gameplay and the allure of gaming peripherals. The event will also host top Chinese e-sports teams and professional cosplayers, enriching the e-sports ambiance. Cosplayers will bring iconic game characters to life with their detailed and expressive costumes and stage captivating parades to enhance the new product presentation. Gerald Solomon, founder of the Network of Academic and Scholastic Esports Federations (NASEF), will attend to engage with Chinese esports club managers in sharing insights and fostering dialogue on the latest trends in the industry. Moreover, attendees will have the exclusive opportunity to personally delve into the blockbuster 2024 China 3A console game Black Myth: Wukong and savor the unique gameplay experience complemented by the co-branded gaming peripherals.

Cross-Border Brands at the Forefront of New Trends

In the age of smart technology, cross-border brands are vying for supremacy, pushing the boundaries of innovation. The second phase of the Global Sources Hong Kong Shows is dedicated to fulfilling the market's sourcing demands, drawing a multitude of esteemed industry brands to converge. Among the highlights, Arpha will debut its smart lock, heralding a new era of smart home living; IVISMILE will introduce innovative oral care devices, pioneering a fresh wave of health-conscious living; Pingjia will unveil an enhanced cleaning robot, addressing home cleanliness with greater efficiency and intelligence; KOSPE will debut its state-of-the-art smartwatch with triple-protection, catering to the safety needs of outdoor sports enthusiasts; FUKUMAR will also grace the event with its latest smart pet products, enhancing the ease and comfort of pet ownership.

The show will feature an immersive AR and VR experience zone, headlined by industry giant HTC, offering a range of exhilarating virtual reality games for visitors to experience firsthand the impact of cutting-edge technology. A highlight of the event will be the inclusion of Sichuan opera face-changing, a gem of Chinese cultural heritage, which will make a dramatic appearance to showcase the seamless integration of technology with artistry. Additionally, in a first for the show, an innovative dog park will be established, complete with a dog modeling session, offering buyers a first-hand demonstration of the practical benefits and enjoyment of pet products.

The Global Sources Sports & Outdoor Show: Pioneering Smart Innovations in Sports and Outdoor Gear

Global Sources Sports & Outdoor is set to feature around 600 booths, featuring an over 30,000 exhibits from across Asia, with the involvement of numerous renowned brands. See Me Here will introduce its innovative outdoor karaoke speakers, while NELLO will display its range of sports cameras and camping lamps. Gymera will showcase its AI Integrated Fitness Robot, a proud recipient of the prestigious 2023 Red Dot Award. These exhibits exemplify the seamless integration of technology with the natural environment and highlight the evolving trajectory of sports and outdoor gear towards enhanced intelligence and functionality.

During the event, the Sports Carnival will be spotlighting a variety of sports and outdoor-themed activities and engaging competitions. The Carnival's standout attractions include an exclusive Pure Yoga session, guiding buyers on a quest for the equilibrium of body and mind; an interactive area featuring state-of-the-art smart fitness equipment, offering buyers a tangible sense of the capabilities of technology-empowered fitness; and a selection of professional sports experiences, such as the increasingly popular pickleball, ensuring that every participant enjoys an entertaining sourcing experience while discovering the intrinsic appeal of sports.

About Global Sources:

Global Sources is an internationally recognized B2B sourcing platform that has been driving global trade for over 50 years. The Company connects authentic buyers and verified suppliers worldwide with tailored solutions and trusted market intelligence through trade shows, digital platforms, magazines and events. Global Sources' unique online-to-offline (O2O) services have successfully provided efficient and convenient commercial services to over 10 million registered international buyers and users.

For more information, visit .

