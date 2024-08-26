Sports Nutrition Market Size Expected To Reach $78.3 Billion By 2032 Abbott Nutrition, Clif Bar & Company, Glanbia

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Sports nutrition is the specialized field that examines and applies dietary principles to elevate athletic performance.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, USA, August 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new report published by Allied Research, titled,“Sports Nutrition Market ," The sports nutrition market size was valued at $43.7 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $78.3 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2023 to 2032.

It revolves around delivering a precise mix of nutrients, such as carbohydrates, proteins, fats, vitamins, and minerals, to optimize energy levels, recovery, and overall health. Sports nutrition is personalized to meet individual needs, helping improve endurance, strength, and recovery for athletes during training and competition. Its main goal is to achieve the best physical condition, reduce the risk of injuries, and address the specific nutritional requirements of different sports and exercise routines.

The growing aging population is significantly contributing to the Sports Nutrition Market Growth. As individuals age, there is an increasing awareness of the importance of maintaining an active lifestyle for overall health and well-being. Seniors are seeking sports nutrition products that cater to their unique nutritional needs, supporting muscle health, bone density, and energy levels. Companies have created special products for older adults, including ingredients like protein, vitamins, and minerals that are important for aging bodies. Moreover, the desire among the elderly to stay physically active and engage in activities like strength training or endurance exercises has fueled the demand for sports nutrition products.

In addition, scientific progress in nutritional research is driving an increased demand for the sports nutrition market trends. Ongoing studies are revealing fresh insights into how nutrition influences athletic performance, leading to the creation of more innovative and effective sports nutrition products. This advancement not only deepens our understanding of the ideal timing and composition of nutrients but also validates the benefits of specific ingredients in enhancing athletic outcomes. Consumers, armed with more knowledge about evidence-based nutrition, are increasingly seeking sports nutrition products grounded in scientific research. This growing interest is fueling a demand for products that utilize the latest discoveries in nutritional science to optimize performance, recovery, and overall health. By incorporating cutting-edge research findings into sports nutrition offerings, the market is positioned to meet the changing needs of athletes and fitness enthusiasts, fostering continuous growth in the industry.

Moreover, digital marketing and e-commerce are important in creating significant Sports Nutrition Market Opportunities. The developments in online platforms and digital marketing strategies enables sports nutrition brands to directly engage with consumers, build brand awareness, and drive sales. E-commerce provides a convenient avenue for consumers to access a wide range of sports nutrition products from the comfort of their homes, fostering accessibility and expanding the market reach. Brands can effectively reach their target audience through targeted digital marketing campaigns, including social media promotions, influencers collaborations, and online advertisements. This direct-to-consumer approach not only enhances brand visibility but also allows for personalized marketing efforts. E-commerce platforms further facilitate customer reviews and feedback, contributing to brand trust and loyalty. The seamless integration of digital marketing and e-commerce creates a dynamic and responsive environment, offering sports nutrition brands the opportunity to connect with consumers, convey product benefits, and ultimately drive growth in the competitive market landscape.

However, the potential for misuse of sports nutrition products is acting as a significant restraint on the growth of the sports nutrition market. There is a risk that some individuals may misuse or overconsume sports nutrition products, leading to adverse health effects. This concern is particularly relevant as certain products may contain high levels of specific nutrients or ingredients. Instances of improper dosage or usage may result in unintended consequences, including nutritional imbalances or undesired side effects. Addressing the potential for misuse requires comprehensive education initiatives to inform consumers about proper usage, dosage guidelines, and the potential risks associated with overconsumption. Collaboration between industry stakeholders, health professionals, and regulatory bodies is essential to establish clear guidelines and recommendations. The sports nutrition market can work to mitigate concerns related to misuse and build trust among consumers, by promoting responsible usage and raising awareness about the importance of following recommended guidelines, fostering a more sustainable and responsible industry.

The sports nutrition market forecastis segmented on the basis of type, end user, sales channel, and region. By type, the market is segregated into protein powder, ISO drink powder, sports supplements, RTD protein drinks, sports drinks, energy bars, and others. By end user, the market is divided into athletes, bodybuilders, and lifestyle users. By sales channel, the market is studied across hypermarket/supermarket, drugs and specialty stores, fitness centers, and online channels. By region, the sports nutrition market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

By type, the global market is segmented into protein powder, ISO drink powder, sports supplements, RTD protein drinks, sports drinks, energy bars, and others. The protein powder segment accounted for a major sports nutrition market share in 2022 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Protein powder is a dietary supplement designed to augment protein intake. It typically contains concentrated protein sources, such as whey, casein, or plant-based proteins, providing essential amino acids to support muscle repair, growth, and overall fitness.

By end user, the market is segmented into athletes, bodybuilders, and lifestyle users. The Athletes segment accounted for a major sports nutrition market share in 2022 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Athletes in the sports nutrition market include individuals engaged in professional or competitive sports. These end users have specific performance and recovery needs, requiring nutritional products tailored to enhance endurance, strength, and overall athletic performance.

By sales channel, the global market is studied across hypermarket/supermarket, drugs and specialty stores, fitness centers, and online channels. The hypermarket/supermarket segment accounted for a major sports nutrition market share in 2022 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Hypermarkets and supermarkets in the sports nutrition market serve as retail giants offering a diverse array of sports nutrition products. These mass-market outlets provide a broad selection, catering to a varied consumer base seeking convenience and accessibility for their nutritional needs.

By region, the sports nutrition market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The North America region accounted for a major sports nutrition market share in 2022 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. North America, in the sports nutrition market, comprises the USA, Canada, and Mexico. This region is a key market player characterized a high level of consumer awareness, robust fitness culture, and a diverse range of sports nutrition product offerings catering to the different preferences and fitness goals of the population.

The major players operating in the market focus on key market strategies, such as mergers, product launches, acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships. They also focus on strengthening their market reach to maintain their reputation in the ever-competitive market. Some of the major players profiled for in the sports nutrition market analysis include Abbott Nutrition, Inc., Clif Bar & Company, Glanbia Plc., GNC Holdings, Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., PepsiCo Inc., Post Holdings, Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc., The Coca-Cola Company, and Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd.

KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY

By type, the protein powder segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market in 2022, and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

By end user, the athletes segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market in 2022, and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

By sales channel, the hypermarket/supermarket segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market in 2022, and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

By region, the North America region was the highest revenue contributor to the market in 2022, and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

