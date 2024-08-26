Iran Reports 33% Increase In Exports To Afghanistan In Early 2024

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Iran announced on Monday that its exports to Afghanistan increased by 33% in the first three months of this year.

Ruhollah Latifi, spokesman for Iran's Chamber of and Trade, stated that the total value of these exports was $520 million.

According to the IRIB news agency, Latifi also projected that Iran's exports to Afghanistan might exceed $2 billion by the end of 2024.

Despite not officially recognizing the in Afghanistan, Iran is actively strengthening its trade relations with the country.

Iran has sought to bolster its economic ties with Afghanistan in recent years as part of its broader regional strategy. The growing trade relationship highlights the importance of economic cooperation in maintaining regional stability and addressing mutual needs.

As trade expands, both nations may face challenges and opportunities related to their political and economic dynamics. The success of these trade agreements could have significant implications for their future bilateral relations and regional influence.

This growth in exports highlights the strengthening economic ties between Iran and Afghanistan despite the Taliban regime's lack of official recognition. Continued trade development may further enhance the region's bilateral relations and economic stability.

