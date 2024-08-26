EU Provides €13 Million In Aid For Afghanistan: UNICEF

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) UNICEF reports that the European Union has contributed €13 million to combat malnutrition and support child education in Afghanistan.

In a statement released on August 25, UNICEF warned that 23.7 million people in Afghanistan will need humanitarian assistance this year. The organization emphasized that over 78,000 people will benefit from this aid.

The statement also noted that UNICEF will use the funds to procure 62,000 cartons of ready-to-use therapeutic food (RUTF) and train 1,600 workers to treat severe acute malnutrition in children under five.

These donations are provided by the European Union's Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations.

UNICEF added that the aid will help prepare 62,000 cartons of therapeutic food and train 1,600 health workers to treat severe malnutrition in children under five. UNICEF has warned that nearly 2.9 million children are at risk of severe malnutrition this year.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) estimates that approximately 23.7 million people in Afghanistan need humanitarian assistance.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram