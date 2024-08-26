Dubai: 8 Fronds Of Palm Jebel Ali To Be Ready Next Year Dh810 Million Awarded For Marine Work

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) The first eight fronds of the Palm Jebel Ali project are expected to be site-ready by the first quarter of 2025, its developer revealed on Monday. Once done, this will allow for the commencement of villa infrastructure and civil works.

This came as Nakheel said it awarded a Dh810-million contract for marine works on Palm Jebel Ali. The company will be responsible for dredging, land reclamation, beach profiling and sand placement, supporting the of villas across all fronds.

“With mobilisation activities already underway, Jan De Nul Dredging is expected to complete the entire scope of marine works at Palm Jebel Ali in just over two years,” Nakheel said.

Works have also commenced on a new public access road connecting the project to Sheikh Zayed Road.

Last year, Palm Jebel Ali launched more than 700 units of its Phase 1 frond villas. When put up for sale, the villas were sold out within hours. The sale witnessed long queues of property brokers and investors.

Progress on infrastructure and marine works directly supports the delivery of these homes, scheduled for handover in late 2026.

Once complete, the island will span 13.4km, featuring 16 fronds and 91km of beachfront. The palm-shaped artificial archipelago - which is twice the size of Palm Jumeirah - is expected to house approximately 35,000 families.

