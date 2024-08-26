Sheikh Khalifa Bin Hamad Al Thani Elected President Of Duhail SC By Acclamation

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The General Assembly of Al Duhail Sports Club elected HE Khalifa bin Hamad Al Thani as President of Al Duhail SC, and Khalifa Khamis Al Sulaiti as Vice Chairman by acclamation for the 2024-2028 term.

The election took place during the General Assembly meeting held on Monday, which achieved a quorum with the presence of founding members, active members, and representatives from the of Sports and Youth, where the election of HE Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad Al Thani as President of Duhail SC by acclamation was officially approved.

The members of the General Assembly of Al Duhail SC expressed their hope that the club would maintain the good position it has reached, with the first football team topping the Qatari League 'Ooredoo Stars League this season /2024-2025/ with (9) points, by defeating, in the first round, Qatar SC with a score of (6-1), and Al Rayyan (4-0) in the second round, then defeating Umm Salal (1-0) at the conclusion of the third round of the competition.