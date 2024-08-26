Israeli War On Gaza: 40,435 Palestinians Martyred, 93,534 Injured

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Gaza: The number of casualties of the ongoing Israeli onslaught on the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023 has surged to 40,435 martyrs and 93,534 wounded, mostly women and children.

Palestinian News Agency (WAFA) reported that the Israeli committed two massacres against Palestinian families in the Strip, which led to 33 martyrs and 66 over the past 24 hours.

A Palestinian woman reacts following Israeli in central Gaza Strip. (Photo by AFP)

Many martyrs' bodies and injured Palestinians remain under bombed-out structures and left on the streets, with medical and civil defense personnel being unable to reach them.

Additionally, 7 Palestinians were martyred, and others injured, today, following an Israeli raid on Gaza city seashore whose bodies were transferred to Al-Maamadani Hospital in the city.

Palestinian civil defense reported that its personnel recovered the martyrs bodies and whisked off several wounded people to hospitals.

For the 325th day, Israeli occupation army keeps perpetrating the crime of genocide in the Strip through launching air raids and firing artillery shells.