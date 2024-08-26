Death Toll Across Gaza Strip Surges To 40,435, Over 93,534 Injured

(MENAFN- Palestine News ) GAZA / PNN/



Israeli forces committed two massacres against families in the Gaza Strip over the last 24 hours, resulting in the killing of at least 30 Palestinians and the injury of 66 others, according to medical sources.

Local authorities confirmed that the Palestinian death toll from the Israeli onslaught since October 7 has risen to 40,435 reported fatalities, with an additional 93,534 individuals sustaining injuries. The majority of the are women and children.

According to the same sources, emergency services are still unable to reach many casualties and dead bodies trapped under the rubble or scattered on roads across the war-torn enclave, as Israeli occupation forces continue to obstruct the movement of ambulance and civil defense crews.