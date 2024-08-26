Death Toll Across Gaza Strip Surges To 40,435, Over 93,534 Injured
Date
8/26/2024 2:48:22 PM
(MENAFN- Palestine News Network )
GAZA / PNN/
Israeli Occupation forces committed two massacres against families in the Gaza Strip over the last 24 hours, resulting in the killing of at least 30 Palestinians and the injury of 66 others, according to medical sources.
Local health authorities confirmed that the Palestinian death toll from the Israeli onslaught since October 7 has risen to 40,435 reported fatalities, with an additional 93,534 individuals sustaining injuries. The majority of the victims are women and children.
According to the same sources, emergency services are still unable to reach many casualties and dead bodies trapped under the rubble or scattered on roads across the war-torn enclave, as Israeli occupation forces continue to obstruct the movement of ambulance and civil defense crews.
MENAFN26082024000205011050ID1108602287
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.